18-year-old dies in farm accident

A teenager has died following a farming accident in Co Fermanagh, police have confirmed.

Officers attended the scene of the sudden death of the man, believed to be 18-years-old, at a farm in the Boho Road area of Enniskillen, on Tuesday May 22.

The Fermanagh Herald has reported the man is from the Garrison area and that the death involved a tractor.

It is understood the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The HSENI says it is aware of an incident in the Fermanagh area and is making enquiries.