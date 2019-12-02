19 Holstein bulls are catalogued for Kilrea sale on December 3

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s annual bull sale at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 3rd December.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed an entry of 19 pedigree bulls.

The pre-sale show, sponsored by United Feeds, commences at 11.00am and will be judged by Wilson Patton from the noted Ards Herd based in Newtownards. The sale will get underway at noon.

Entries have been received from leading herds: Bushmills, Derrydorragh, Glasson, Keely, Legananny, Prehen and Relough.

The bulls on offer range in age from February 2018 to December 2018, and are sons of top AI sires such as Peak Altafirebird, Croteau Lesperron Unix, Endco Superhero, Seagull Bay Silver, KH Cinderdoor, VH Balisto Brook. Willem’s Hoeve WHJ Augustus, Meharry Josuper Frazzled, Leaninghouse Helix, R DG Aladdin Red, JK Eder I Control, Glamour Jabir Crave, Catlane Marksmanship, and the NI-bred Prehen Lancaster, Prehen Lambert, Relough Clio and Keely Atlanta Hebron.

Mark Stewart said: “The catalogue features something for everyone, from outcross and British Friesian bloodlines, and bulls boasting PLI values to £665. They are bred from high component and proven cow families, and backed by generation after generation of VG and EX classified dams.”

Included in the catalogue is Prehen Fortimo PLI £665 (Lot 5) from Robbie and Stuart Smith’s herd at Londonderry. Born in April 2018 he is by the home-bred Prehen Lancaster, and bred from Prehen Miguel Froukje – the number 13 GPLI £633 cow in the UK. His full brother Prehen Furey sold to the Cogent bull stud.

Philip and Simon Haffey, Portadown, are selling the June 2018 Glasson Salvo (Lot 8). Sired by Seagull Bay Silver, he is bred from Glasson McCutchen Go Sara ET EX91 who averaged 4.83% butterfat and 3.58% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

His grandam was the former Balmoral champion and McLarnon’s Dairy Cow of the Year Copywood Goldwyn Sara 2 EX92.

One of the youngest bulls on offer Relough Rolix PLI £466 (Lot 16) is backed by eight generations of EX cows. Born in November 2018, he is a son of Leaninghouse Helix.

Catalogues are available on request from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd tel: 028 29540269.