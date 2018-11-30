19 Holstein bulls catalogued for Kilrea on December 4

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s forthcoming bull sale at Kilrea Mart on Tuesday 4th December.

The pre-sale show, generously sponsored by United Feeds, will commence at 11.00am. Judging is in the capable hands of David Perry from the noted Killane Herd in Ahoghill. The sale will get underway at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart said: “There are 19 bulls catalogued, ranging in age from February 2017 to October 2017.”

Herds represented include: Bushmills, Derrydorragh, Glasson, Inch, Prehen and Relough.

The bulls on offer are sons of leading AI sires such as View Home Monterey, Larcrest Calumet, ABS Powerade, Peak Jerod Abel, Seagull Bay Jo Dancer, Endco Superhero, Sandy Valley I Penmanship, Crasdale Bankroll, AOT Silver Helix, Cogent Supershot, Val Bisson Doorman, EDG Altajango, Champion Altabookel and the British Friesian Sire Catlane Chad.

Mark Stewart added: “The catalogue offers something for everyone, with outcross bloodlines, PLI values up to £619, and bulls backed by generation after generation of VG and EX dams.

“They are bred from high yielding and high component cow families.”

Catalogues are available on request from HA McIlrath and Sons tel: 028 29540269.