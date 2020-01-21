19 Limousin cattle stolen from NI farm

Police are investigating the theft of 19 Limousin cattle from a farm in the Battleford Road area of Armagh.

Constable Phil Orr said the theft of the animals from a shed at the farm is believed to have occurred sometime between 5pm on Saturday (18th January) and 9.30am on Sunday (19th January).

Constable Orr said: “Most of the cattle aged between 15 and 16 months old were mostly red-coloured and all tagged.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Battleford Road area between 5pm on Saturday (18th January) and 9.30am on Sunday and saw any suspicious behaviour, or any strange vehicles, to get in touch with us.

“I would also urge anyone who is offered animals for sale, matching the description of the cattle reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, or who knows of their whereabouts or who is responsible for this to call police on the non-emergency number 101, and quoting reference number 475 of 20/01/20.”

Anyone with any information is also urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.