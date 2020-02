190k female weanling sells for £600 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A good entry of 238 head on Friday (January 31) included 72 weanlings.

These were an outstanding trade with a Sheeptown farmer reaching 316p/k for a 190k Charolais female at £600.

A Charolais male, 232k at £685 or 295.3p/k and 212k at £570 or 270p/k.

A Clanmaghery farmer sold a 258k Limousin at £700 or 271p/k.

Fat cows sold to £1045 for an 800k Holstein.

A 686k Simmental sold at £103.

Heifers sold to £1120 for a 580k Belgian Blue from Ballyward.

Several heifers sold at over the £1000 mark.

A pen of store bullocks from Hillsborough sold at £1105, £1070, £1045 twice and £1020 with a top of £1110 for a Ballyward farmer.

Dropped calves cleared up to £460 for an Aberdeen Angus bull and £385 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer from Dromara.

DROPPED CALVES

Dromara farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Angus bulls, £460 and heifers to £385. Ballyward farmer: 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls, £360 and £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer £340. Upper Crossgar farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Angus heifers, 3 at £340 each and 4 at £335. Clontifleece farmer: Simmental bulls £30 and £295. Ballykeel farmer: Belgian Blue bull £270. Lisburn farmer: Belgian Blue bull £255.

WEANLINGS

Sheeptown farmer: Pen of 9 Charolais male and females, 190k at £600 or 316p/k, 232k at £685 or 295.3p/k, 212k at £570 or 269p/k, 196k at £500 or 255p/k, 166k at £400 or 241p/k. Clanmaghery farmer: 258k at £700 or 271.3p/k, 298k at £700 or 242p/k, 312k at £745 or 239p/k. Aughnahoorey, Kilkeel farmer: 16 Aberdeen Angus, 206k at £540 or 262p/k, 240k at £570 or 238p/k, 250k at £580 or 232p/k, 262k at £590 or 225p/k etc. Lisburn farmer: 324k at £780 or 241p/k. Clastlevennon farmer: 480k at £970, 390k at £850. Kilkeel farmer: 316k at £730, 378k at £835, 396k at £835, 328k at £620. Ballyveamore farmer: 328k at £770, 300k at £710.

FAT COWS

Ballyroney farmer: 302k Holstein £1045. Rathfriland farmer: 686k at £1030, 702k at £970 and 690k at £900. Banbridge farmer: 578k at £885. Drinn farmer: 690k at £870 etc.

HEIFERS

Ballyward farmer: 584k at £1120, 588k at £1050. Rathfriland farmer: 560k at £1040. Damolly farmer: 570k at £1000, 540k at £970, 540k at £890, 464k at £875. Begney farmer: 500k at £950, 508k at £900, 486k at £845.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 620k at £1110, 600k at £1100. Hillsborough farmer: 576k at £1105, 642k at £1070, 558k at £1045 twice, 550k at £1020, 576k at £1105, 558k at £1045, 520k at £960. Damolly farmer: 620k at £1025, 506k at £1000. Newry farmer: 484k at £890, 466k at £875. Banbridge farmer: 422k at £765.

Sheep again improved in price on Tuesday evening with 28.4k selling at £109 from Ballyward.

Stores sold to 444p/k for 18k at £80 from Cabra.

Fat ewes sold to £149 from Ballyward with aged ewes with lambs at foot selling to £235 from Castlewellan.

HOGGETS

40 lots of hoggets sold between £100 and £109 with the sale average for all hoggets £94.50. Ballyward farmer: 28.4k at £109. Rathfriland farmer: 26.8k at £104. Derryneil farmer: 25.5k at £103. Ballyward farmer: 26.3k at £103. Ballynahinch farmer: 25.3k at £102.50. Kilkeel farmer: 24k at £102. Ballyward farmer: 31 hoggets, 24.7k at £102. Legananny farmer: 26.9k at £102. Kilkeel farmer: 53 hoggets, 19.4k at £81.50. Glenloughlin farmer: 18.4k at £78.50. Derryneil farmer: 19.2k at £84.50. Cabra farmer: 18k at £80.

232 FAT EWES

These sold to average £92.50. Ballyward farmer: £149. Ballymartin farmer: £120. Cullion farmer: £119. Brackney West farmer: £117. Kilkeel farmer: £116. Ardbrin farmer: £116. Drumgath farmer: £114. Cabra farmer: £111.

BREEDERS

A large entry of mainly aged ewes.

Ewes with two lambs at foot to £235 from Castlewellan and ewes with singles to £180 from Warrenpoint.