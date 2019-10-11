1948 Caterpillar D7 3T diesel crawler steals the show at W H Bond sale

Classic tractor and classic construction machinery enthusiasts were in evidence at the W H Bond retirement sale on October 3 and 4, at the company’s Bake Farm depot near Saltash, Cornwall.

At the W H Bond sale, staged by Euro Auctions, the leading auctioneers of construction and agricultural machinery in Europe, a selection of cherished and much-loved tractors and construction machines went under the hammer at this hotly awaited sale.

With nearly 1,600 lots up for grabs, the vintage tractors and the D7 crawler delighted the crowds, stealing the show, and were responsible for some very frenetic bidding, such was their appeal!

Chris Bond, director of W H Bond commented: “In the 60 years that W H Bond has been trading we have kept the odd tractor that was significant, or we have acquired machines at auction (some at Euro Auctions sales) that were iconic and special.

“At this sale it was decided that these machines would be sold, as the crowds always like a classic tractor.

“The result, bidding was extremely brisk, with great international appeal and bidders from around the globe jumping on.

“However, we are pleased to say, the majority of these machines will stay in the UK.”

Specifications and hammer prices are as follows:

1948 Caterpillar D7 3T model 4-cylinder diesel crawler £36,000

Having undergone a total ‘nut and bolt’ restoration this D7 came with a copy of the buyers’ original hand-written purchase invoice from 1948, in addition to hand written service records from 1957 - 1991 showing it has clocked up over 42,000 hours. Paperwork records also include: V5, working photographs, details of the restoration, operation and maintenance manual, plus the parts catalogue. Reg No: BCF 978 Serial No: 3T 08185

Porsche AP22 Vineyard tractor – circa 1955 £9,000

2-cylinder Porsche Diesel air cooled engine. 2WD 9.5 – 24 rear tyres / 5.00 – 15 front tyres

Allgaier AP17 tractor £4,500

2-cylinder Porsche Diesel air cooled engine. 2WD 9.5-24 rear tyres / 5.50 – 16 front tyres c/w rear winch

1989 Ford 7810 Series II – 1,700 hour £23,500

Six-cylinder diesel tractor. 4WD, in its ‘original condition’, and is standing on its original Goodyear radial tyres. Super Q cab, PUH, Air Con, V5 available, and showing just 1,700 hours

1978 Ford 8700 – 4WD £12,500

In original condition, a smart looking tractor, fitted with dual power, rear linkage, drawbar, PAVT rear rims, Q cab and ZF front axle on Goodyear 18.4-38 rear tyres and Goodyear 16.5/85-24 front tyres. V5 available and showing just 5,058 hours.

1978 Ford 8100 – 4WD £10,500

6-cylinder diesel tractor, fitted with rear linkage, PUH, Dual Power, Load Monitor and Schindler Front Axle, V5 available, and showing just 4,451 hours.

Oliver 1850 Tractor Puller £5,500

Powered by Detroit 4 – 71 4-cylinder diesel, turbo and supercharged engine kicking out approximately 200 HP, tow bar and rear PTO, and showing 3,557 hours.

Ford TW25 4WD £13,500

Six-cylinder diesel engine, dual power, rear linkage, Super Q cab, front under slung weights, and showing 6,797 hours.

Ford 5000 £10,500

4wd, under slung exhaust, tow bar, PTO, and rear linkage. Rear tyres Kleber 16.9/14-30. Front tyres Kleber 9.5 R24