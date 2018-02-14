2,996 apply for second tranche of Farm Business Improvement Scheme

DAERA has announced that 2,996 applications have been received from farmers and growers to Tranche 2 of Tier 1 of Farm Business Improvement Scheme–Capital (FBIS-C), which closed for applications on Friday 2 February 2018.

Tier 1 of FBIS-C is designed to support small scale investments that will improve the sustainability of farm businesses through the purchase of equipment and machinery, costing from £5,000 to £30,000, from a list of eligible items.

The vast majority (99.5 percent) of applications were submitted online.

All applicants were required to complete a farm safety risk assessment as part of their application. The Making it Safer risk assessment is a practical way of raising farmers’ awareness of health and safety on their premises. It highlights that it is good practice to do a regular review of how work is carried out and to put in place safer farm practices.

All the applications received are now being assessed against the scheme’s eligibility requirements. Eligible applications will be ranked according to the scheme’s selection criteria and Letters of Offer will be issued to the highest scoring applications, subject to confirmation of budget availability