2018 Annual VI Operator Roadshows

The dates for the 2018 Annual VI Operators Roadshows have now been announced.

These workshops are being delivered jointly by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and CAFRE at various locations around Northern Ireland. The numbers attending each workshop are limited and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

This is your opportunity to collect your CPD Points at a venue near you.

How to Book your Place?

An online booking fee of £10 per delegate will apply. Booking is via the UFU website www.ufuni.org/events

This fee covers administration and materials. Tea and coffee will be provided on arrival but does not include lunch.

Dates and Venues are as

follows:

NRoSO training event - 23rd January 2018, Rice’s Hotel, Poyntzpass

NRoSO training event - 24th January 2018, Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie

NRoSO training event - 1st February 2018, Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine

NRoSO training event - 6th February 2018, Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff

NRoSO training event - 14th February 2018, Frenchs, Clough

NRoSO training event - 28th February 2018, Greenmount Campus, CAFRE

There are 10 NRoSO CPD points and at least four BASIS Professional Register CPD points available for these courses.

Note: Payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

If you are having difficulty booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222.