2018 Armagh Show launched in style

The official launch of the 2018 Armagh County Show recently took place at the Navan Centre, kindly hosted by Lord Mayor of Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Gareth Wilson.

The event marks the official launch of preparations for this year’s show on Saturday, 9th June 2018 in the beautiful Gosford Forest Park. The launch evening was also an opportunity to recognise and thank the show’s generous sponsors for their kind support and contribution.

The Lord Mayor welcomed the Show Committee, guests and sponsors before wishing the organisers continued success with this flagship event in the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough.

The Show Committee’s Vice Chairman, Mr Benny Lamb, thanked the Council for their continued support and for hosting the evening’s event. He extended a warm welcome to all attending with a special welcome to the guest speaker Mr Ivor Ferguson, Vice President UFU, and Jayne Murray, Head of British Heart Foundation NI.

The Vice Chairman especially thanked Fane Valley, who has committed to three more years as headline sponsor, as well as thanking the other sponsors.

Trevor Lockhart, Fane Valley – Group Chief Executive commented: “Fane Valley is delighted to extend its Headline Sponsorship with Armagh County Show for a further three years. This outstanding family event grows in stature and energy every year; with new features, trade stands, entertainment and a keenly contested livestock section. All of these achievements are a real testament to the leadership and vision of the Show’s hardworking members and volunteers.

“We are especially excited about the planned new elements, such as the Fane Valley Main Arena, the inclusion of White’s Oats within the home industries section and the presence of our Fane Valley Stores business in the Shopping Village. We are genuinely proud to be associated with one of the premier shows in Northern Ireland and to be able to play our part in helping to give something back to our rural and local community.”

The Show Committee’s Vice Chairman stressed that the heart of the show would continue to be the magnificence and diversity of the animals on show giving the agricultural community the opportunity to showcase quality and excellence at its very best. These sentiments were supported by the guest speaker Mr Ivor Ferguson who emphasised the need for the farming community to actively get involved in promoting quality Northern Irish food through their local shows and by supplying exemplary produce to supermarkets. This was warmly greeted by the captive audience.

Set in the magnificent grounds of Gosford Forest Park, the annual event is set to maintain its assurance of a fun filled day out for people of all ages. Notable additions to the 2018 show include the Fane Valley Main Arena, an exciting shopping village showcasing shops from across the borough, and craft demonstrations in straw, felt, wool spinning, stone carving, pottery, blacksmithing, saddlery and wood turning.

There will also be a host of other exciting events and attractions on offer to delight visitors including: cookery demonstrations, schools cookery competitions, home industries and schools section, a vibrant and growing dog show, vintage vehicles and sheep dog trials. A jazz band will be on hand to enhance the Food Village, while other activities include the Young Farmers with live country and western jiving sessions, a fun fair, The Grass Boys, racing lawnmowers, tug of war and much, much more!

The annual event offers something to interest everyone so come early and enjoy the spectacle! The two nominated charities for 2018 are the British Heart Foundation NI and the NI Air Ambulance.

Schedules are now available and entries are available online at www.armaghshow.com for Trade Stands, Livestock, Equestrian, Poultry, Dogs and Home Industries.

