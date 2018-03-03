2018 online Single Application now open

The Online Single Application service for 2018 is now open.

DAERA will not be issuing paper versions of the Single Application this year. The deadline for receipt of all Single Applications and supporting evidence is 15 May 2018.

The Single Application is the only method for claiming under any of the following schemes;

q Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and Greening Payment

q Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP)

q Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant)

q Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Agreements

q Northern Ireland Countryside Management Scheme (NICMS)

q Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS)

q Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS)

q Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia)

You must also use the Single Application and Maps Service to tell us about any changes to your land. You can no longer do this on paper.

Benefits of online application include:

q Enables DAERA to make advance part payments

q You can view your map within your online SAF

q You can make changes to your map which automatically update your field data tables

q You can make changes to your application up to 15 May

q Error alerts

q Greater accuracy, reducing the possibility of penalties

q Convenience – quick and easy to use.

q Safe and secure

q Notification that application has been received

q Register for DAERA’s online services at http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/how-access-daera-online-services

In addition to your Single Application, you may be required to submit additional forms or evidence as part of the application process. In some cases you may need to attend a DAERA Direct Office to provide supporting evidence within the appropriate deadlines. If supporting evidence is not received within the application deadlines, your application (or the part to which the supporting evidence relates) may be rejected.

Land damaged by floods in August 2017 – Force Majeure

If your land was damaged as a result of the floods on 22 August 2017 and remains temporarily unavailable for agricultural activity or eligible woodland use during the whole or part of the 2018 scheme year, you must include that land on your 2018 Single Application and submit an application for force majeure (Form FML 1) along with your 2018 Single Application. You must provide evidence of the efforts made/steps taken to return this land to agricultural activity to date together with an indication of when this land will come back into agricultural use for consideration. Land which will return to agricultural use within a reasonable time without intervention as a result of natural regeneration will also be considered.

Support is available:

There are a number of options available to you during the application period if you require assistance to complete your 2018 Single Application and Map:

SAF Advisory Service

Call our SAF Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848 (Monday to Friday 9.00 am to 5.00 pm) or use the convenient webchat facility within the application. Our advisors are ready to help you with any queries about your application.

If the SAF Advisor considers that you need further assistance, he/she may be able to arrange an appointment for you in your local DAERA Direct Office where staff can help you complete your application. This is an appointment only service so you must ring the SAF Advisory Service to obtain an appointment slot.

Workshops

DAERA will be running a series of ‘How to Complete your Single Application’ workshops in Enniskillen, Cookstown and Antrim where you can learn how to complete your application. In 2017 over 300 people attended workshops and many chose to complete their application on the night. You don’t need any particular IT skills to attend – our staff will be there to help you. You can book a place by contacting 02871 319955. This is an appointment only service so call us early to secure your place.

Agents /Authorised Person

Alternatively, you can use the services of an agent or trusted person that you know such as a relative or friend, who can be given online access to complete your application on your behalf.

You will need to complete a form to nominate an authorised person if you have not previously done so. You can download this form from the DAERA website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/nomination-authorised-person-form-0 or your agent may provide this for you. Alternatively you can call the SAF Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848.