2018 sheep and goats annual inventory cards

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has issued an inventory card to sheep and goat keepers.

The inventory card has changed, with a section to record an email address now included and a question that requested the occupation of the keeper removed. All other requirements remain the same.

Keepers are reminded that they must complete their inventory card between 1 and 5 December 2018 and return it to DAERA by 5 January 2019 in the pre-paid envelope provided - or enter the details online at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services

All currently registered flock and herd keepers must make a return, even if they have no sheep or goats on their holding between 1 and 5 December.

Keepers should note that failure to return an inventory card or enter the details online is an offence and will increase the chances of their flock being selected for a Sheep Identification Inspection.

Details of the annual inventory must be recorded in the Flock/Herd Register. The information provided to DAERA will be used for on-farm checks such as Cross Compliance Inspections and failure to record this information correctly in the register may result in a financial penalty being applied to the flock/herd keeper’s direct agricultural support payment, including Single Farm Payment.

It is important to note that where a keeper keeps both sheep and goats that a separate inventory card is returned for each species.

If a keeper’s flock/herd is currently archived on APHIS and they want to reactivate it they should contact their local DAERA Direct Office, or phone: 0300 200 7840.

Keepers who lose or misplace their card can get a copy from their local DAERA Direct Office.