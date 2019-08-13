2019 Irish National Sheepdog Trial dates

Each year 150 of the top dogs in Ireland and the Isle of Man come together to compete for the coveted title of Irish National Champion with the 15 highest placed dogs and their handlers going forward to represent Ireland in the International Championships in September.

This year the competition is being held on the farm of Mr and Mrs Bernard Venney, Minerstown Road, Rossglass BT30 8LR, on August 15-17.

The local organising committee on the site with the landowner Bernard Venney and the event sponsors

The local committee are indebted to the Venney family for the use of their land. In the past few years the format of the National Trials is such that the top five dogs from each day go to make up the final team with the top pointed competitor on each of the three days competing in a run off on Saturday evening for the coveted honour of becoming the 2019 Irish National champion.

The local sheepdog fraternity are well represented in the list of competitors as previous Irish National champions John Maginn, Frankie McCullough and Allister Lyttle, the local committee chairman, previous Irish team members John Rooney and Peter Morgan along with Susan Venney pit their wits against well known handlers from the four corners of Ireland and the Isle of Man in the hope of getting a chance to earn a coveted place on the Irish team.

At lunchtime each day the brace competition will take place with three competitors each day, each handling two dogs, competing for two places as Irish national brace champion and runner-up to represent their country in the International brace competition in September.

This will be a chance to see last year’s Irish National and International Brace Champion John Maginn attempt to retain his National title.

To stage a high profile event such as this takes a lot of hard work and commitment.

The local committee, under the chairmanship of Allister Lyttle, vice chairman John Maginn, secretary John Brennan and treasurer Seamus Maginn, coupled with the astute advice of past Irish National president John McCullough and the enthusiasm of the committee members, have been working in the background for the past year to make sure the event is a success for everyone concerned - be they competitors, spectators or the local businesses who will gain financially from the influx of visitors attending the three day event.

The local committee are indebted to everyone who supported the many avenues of fundraising undertaken but especially to Newry Mourne and Down District Council and Glen Farm Supplies who have come onboard as event sponsors.

The trial field itself is just off the Minerstown Road with the competition commencing each day at 8am and continuing each day until approximately 6pm.

To get to the field from Clough go to the Newcastle end of the village and turn left into the A2 Blackstaff road and follow the signs for Tyrella and Killough.

Stay on the A2 for approximately 7.4 miles and the entrance to the trial will be signposted on the left hand side of the Minerstown Road.