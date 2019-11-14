2019 NIPA Ladies Night at Templeton Hotel

Last weekend the Templeton Hotel in Templepatrick was the venue for the annual Ladies Night, a packed house of 200 members, guests and friends travelled from across the country.

President Samuel Brigg from Lisburn welcomed them all and congratulated the many winners. He also thanked all those who assisted during the season with a special thanks to Lee Russell for preparing the many cups for the presentation.

1st Sect winners in the St Malo National, M/M Sempey 1st B, L Moran & Son 1st H and P Boyd 1st E

Chairman Ken Wilkinson, absent due to ill health, sent congratulations to all the winners and wished the members well in the 2020 racing season. Billy Seaton was invited to say grace prior to a fantastic dinner. The hotel is under new management and with a £5,000,000 redevelopment we hope to be here for some years to come.

Top table guests included President Samuel Briggs, Vice Chairman Pat McLaughlin, Secretary Fred Russell and Mrs Russell, Asst. Secretary Gregory McEvoy, Race Controller Jim Ramsey and Partner, Mr and Mrs C Beattie, Mr and Mrs Reid RPRA (Irish Region) and Mr and Mrs Trevor Topping and Robert INFC.

The Champion loft without a doubt was Jeff Greenaway of Dromore in County Down who recorded the only bird on the day in the Premier Old Bird National from St Malo in France, he won six Average Cups including the Erwin Trophy for Best Average all National and Classic Races. Locally in Mid Antrim the big winners were Mr and Mrs Sempey from Cullybackey, they timed a bird early on the second morning from St Malo and finished 1st Sect B and 2nd Open NIPA collecting the D McNeilly Cup and the Leslie Mairs Memorial Cup. Bertie Blair from Ballymena and District retained the McKeown Cup for the local area, he won the Premier YB National from Talbenny in South Wales, last season the winner was Geoff Surgenor from Kells and District. Other big local winners on the night included Gary Gibson from Cullybackey winner of the OB Inland Sect Fancier of the Year, Hugh Boyd from Randalstown had 1st MAC in St Malo and won the OB Channel Sect Fancier of the Year, J Eagleson and Sons from Ballymena and Dist won Champion Old Bird in Sect B while Blair and Rankin also from Ballymena and Dist won the Champion Young Bird in Sect B with their National winner “Faith”. W and J McLean from Rasharkin and Dist won the Champion Young Bird in Sect A.

In the Antrim area Fleming Bros from Crumlin topped the NIPA in the 2nd Area Liberation from Tullamore with young birds, and then a big result for the Bones and Yates team from Muckamore winning 1st Sect C and the J Campbell Memorial Cup in the hard OB National from St Malo. The same team were to win OB Channel Sect Fancier of the Year while Sam Maginty from the same club won the YB Sect B Fancier of the Year.

Jason Whitten & Son from Portadown & Drumcree, 1st Open NIPA Gowran Park

Looking now at North Antrim, always now well represented since the change of race points, D Coyle and Son from the Coleraine Premier won 1st Open NIPA from Roscrea also YB Sect Fancier of the Year and from the same club Secretary Leslie Madden won the 3rd Area Liberation from Tullamore. Staying in Sect A Brendan Morgan from Coalisland won several Diplomas including OB Inland and Champion Old Bird. In Londonderry, Coyle Bros from Maiden City won 1st Open NIPA Mullingar and David Booth from Mourne had 1st Open Fermoy (3) and YB Area Lib (3), plus OB Inland and YB Sect Fancier of the Year. L Flanagan and Son from the Londonderry RPC won Area Lib (1) from Mullingar and J Ramsey and Son Derry and Dist won Area Lib (2) from Tullamore. Pat McLaughlin Maiden City had Champion YB and Allen Kelly Omagh won Champion OB and Fermoy 5 Bird Championship. L Moran and Son from Derry and District won an Achievement Award for best bird in Derry City on the second day from St Malo and first time winner of the Kieran Reid Memorial Cup. An Achievement Award as well was presented to Fionn McCabe of Newry and District, the youngest ever winner of 1st Open NIPA.

Around Section E 1st Open NIPA Gowran Park was won by Jason Whitten and Son from Portadown and Drumcree, and also in the old birds David Calvin from Bondhill won 1st Open NIPA Penzance plus the OB Classic and Surgenor Cup and Agar Cup 1st Yearling Penzance. In the young birds J Douglas and Son from Lurgan Social won 1st Open NIPA Fermoy (2). The E and J McCambley Cups were won by David Calvin Talbenny (2) and Penzance, P Boyd Annaghmore Bude and St Malo, Alan Craig from Laurelvale won OB Inland Fancier of the Year, P Boyd won OB Channel Fancier of the Year, D and B Lyness Lurgan Soc won YB Sect Fancier of the Year and Champion Young Bird, and David Calvin had Champion Old Bird. S and N Lester from Laurelvale won the Devine Memorial Trophy for the second year Best 2 Bird Ave St Malo is some performance, they also win a Silver France Diploma for a bird three times in the OB Nat prizes from St Malo, 10th Open in 2017, 13th Open in 2018, and 20th Open in 2019. Well done to all the winners, what a season it was.

Northern Ireland Provincial Amalgamation of Racing Pigeon Societies

Old Bird Trophy Winners 2019:

Keelie Wright, NIPA Trophy for r/u Young Fancier of the Year

Mulgrew Family Cup (Mullingar) - Coyle Bros, Maiden City Vel 1818; G. F. Whiteside Cup (Tullamore) - F McCabe, Newry and Dist Vel 1631; Gilmour and Beattie Cup (Roscrea) - D Coyle and Son, Coleraine Premier Vel 1540; S. Calvert Cup (Gowran Park) - J Whitten and Son, Portadown and Drumcree Vel 1349; H McCabe Cup (Corrin) - Sands and Rice, Ballyholland Vel 1353; R Harkness Cup (1st Fermoy) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1387;

Simpson Cup (2nd Gowran Park) - J and D Braniff, Wheatfield Vel 2173; Ledlie Cup (Talbenny) - R Williamson, Newry and Dist Vel 1583; Vint Cup (Bude) - J F McCabe and Son, Newry and Dist Vel 1563; McCrory Cup (Penzance) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1608; Northern Bank Cup (3rd Fermoy) - D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1813; McIlwaine Cup (2nd Fermoy) - G Murphy, Ballyholland Vel 1730.

Young Bird Trophy Winners 2019:

Frazers Animal Feeds Cup (1st Area Lib) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1570; Frazers Animal Feeds Cup (2nd Area Lib) - Fleming Bros, Crumlin Vel 1536; H A Montgomery Cup (3rd Area Lib) - D Booth, Mourne and Dist Vel 1459; B Hunter Cup (Roscrea) - Gordon Bros, Killyleagh Central Vel 1733; W. V. Troughton Cup (Gowran Park) - W and J Chambers, Newry and Dist Vel 1357; S. Inglis Cup (1st Fermoy) - Bingham and Seaton, Ligoniel Vel 2132; J. P. O’Hagan (Tyres) Cup (Corrin) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1253; S. Montgomery Cup (2nd Fermoy) - J Douglas and Son, Lurgan Social Vel 1560.

First Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas:

Sect H Clubs (Mullingar) - L Flanagan and Son, Londonderry Vel 1187; Sect B, C and Part A Clubs (Mullingar) - McDowell and Crawford, Carrick Social Vel 1429; Sect F Clubs (Navan) - C Healy, Killyleagh Central Vel 1384; Sect D, E, G and Part A Clubs (Tullamore) - O Markey, Ballyholland Vel 1570.

Second Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas:

Sect B, C and Part A Clubs (Tullamore) - Fleming Bros, Crumlin Vel 1536; Sect H Clubs (Tullamore) - J Ramsey and Son, Derry and Dist Vel 1376; Sect D, E, G and Pt A Clubs (Roscrea) - W and J Chambers, Newry and Dist Vel 1532; Sect F Clubs (Mullingar) - C Healy, Killyleagh Central Vel 1352.

Third Young Bird Race Area Liberations Diplomas:

Sect B, C and Part A Clubs (Tullamore) - J L Madden Coleraine Premier Vel 1449; Sect H Clubs (Tullamore) - D Booth, Mourne and Dist Vel 1459; Sect D, E, G and Part A Clubs (Roscrea) - B Havern Millvale Vel 1434; Sect F Clubs (Tullamore) - Ellie Marshall, Comber Central Vel 1350.

Average Trophy winners 2019:

McCluggage Cup (Best average in all channel races including Nationals) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1286; Scania Cup (Best average Old Bird National and Classic races) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1150; Major Lewis Cup (Best average in all races England and Wales) - R Williamson, Newry and Dist Vel 1528; Surgenor Cup (Best average 2nd Talbenny, Bude and Penzance) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1550; Harper Cup (Best average Old Bird and Young Bird channel Nationals) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1084; Devine Memorial Trophy (Best two bird average Old Bird National) - S and N Lester, Laurelvale Vel 790; Dickson Cup (Best average Bude and Fermoy Young Bird) - R Williamson, Newry and Dist Vel 1723; Erwin Trophy (Best average all National and Classic races) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1286; B. Fox Cup (Highest position obtained by any N.I.P.A. official, committee member or club delegate in Old Bird National race) – P and M Travers, Wheatfield Vel 803; W. E. Diamond Cup (Best average Talbenny and Rosscarbery Young Bird Nationals) - G McKenna, Eastway Vel 1713; Agar Cup (First yearling in Old Bird Classic race) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1608; Waring Trophy (Best average in all National races) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1336; New North Trophy (Best average Penzance Old Bird and Talbenny Young Bird National) - R Adamson, Lurgan Social Vel 1533; Halliday Cup (Best Average O B Inland Nat and OB and YB Channel Nat) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 1191; O`Roory Hill Stud Trophy (Best average O B and Y B Roscarberry Nationals) - Bingham and Seaton, Ligoniel Vel 1783.

Section Trophy Winners 2019:

Section “A” H. Devine Cup (St. Malo) - S K Watson, Castledawson Vel 795; Section “B” Leslie Mairs Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - Mr and Mrs Sempey, Cullybackey Vel 973; Section “C” J Campbell Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - S and J Bones and T Yates, Muckamore Vel 942; Section “D” H. McVeigh Cup (St. Malo) - J Greenaway, Dromore Vel 982; Section “E” E. and J. McCambley Cup (St. Malo) - P Boyd, Annaghmore Vel 882; Section “F” A. Brown and Family Cup (St. Malo) - J Cochrane, Killyleagh and Dist Vel 885; Section “G” Norman Girvan Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - Mr and Mrs N S Close, Drumnavaddy Vel 889; Section “H” Kieran Reid Memorial Cup (St. Malo) - L Moran and Son, Derry and Dist Vel 706; Section “E” E. and J. McCambley Cup (1st Talbenny) - Not Flown; Section “E” E. and J. McCambley Cup (2nd Talbenny) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1538; Section “E” E. and J. McCambley Cup (Bude) - P Boyd, Annaghmore Vel 1522; Section “E” E. and J. McCambley Cup (Penzance) - D Calvin, Bondhill Vel 1608; John Bingo Orme Memorial Trophy (1st Section F Old Bird Inland National) - J Hall and Son Harmony Vel 1610.

NIPA Old Bird Inland Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section A – B Morgan Coalisland and Dist Vel 1479, Section B - G Gibson Cullybackey Vel 1414, Section C - Bingham and Seaton Ligoniel Vel 1526, Section D - J Greenaway Dromore Vel 1530, Section E - A Craig Laurelvale Vel 1511, Section F - McCartan and Woodsides Killyleagh and Dist Vel 1505, Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1539, Section H - D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1433.

NIPA Old Bird Channel Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section A - S K Watson Castledawson Vel 1041, Section B - H Boyd Randalstown Vel 1200, Section C - S and J Bones and T Yates Muckamore Vel 1181, Section D - J Greenaway Dromore Vel 1243, Section E - P Boyd Annaghmore Vel 1171, Section F - McCartan and Woodsides Killyleagh and Dist Vel 940, Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1195, Section H - No Valid Claim.

NIPA Young Bird Section Fanciers of the Year 2019

Section A - D Coyle and Son Coleraine Prem Vel 1429, Section B - S Maginty Muckamore Vel 1496, Section C - J and D Braniff Wheatfield Vel 1555, Section D - J. Greenaway Dromore HPS Vel 1571, Section E - D and B Lyness Lurgan Social Vel 1525, Section F - D Harvey Comber Cent Vel 1477, Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1529, Section H - D Booth Mourne and Dist Vel 1225.

NIPA Section Champion Old Bird 2019

Section A - B Morgan Coalisland and Dist Grizzle Hen GB18C-09936, Section B - J Eagleson and Sons Ballymena and Dist Cheq Pied Hen GB18B-1258, Section C - D and J Campbell Eastway Blue Cock GB18E-19052, Section D - J Greenaway Dromore Blue Pied Hen GB18C-45940, Section E - D Calvin Bondhill Blue Hen GB17B-12539, Section F - McCartan and Woodsides Killyleagh and Dist Blue Hen GB18A-34412, Section G - R Williamson Newry and Dist Cheq Hen GB17R-34421, Section H - A Kelly Omagh and Dist Blue Cock GB14D-06761.

NIPA Champion Old Bird Overall 2019 (J Moreland Memorial Trophy) - D and J Campbell Eastway Blue Cock GB18E-19052.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird 2019

Section A - W and J McLean Rasharkin and Dist Blue Cheq Hen GB19R-09522, Section B - Blair and Rankin Ballymena and Dist Blue Pied Hen GB19B-16063, Section C - J and D Braniff Wheatfield Blue Cheq Hen GB19X-21206, Section D - R Topping and Son Lisburn and Dist Dark Chequer Hen GB19L-04922, Section E - D and B Lyness Lurgan Social Blue Hen GB19L-10502, Section F - C Healy Killyleagh Central Blue Cock IHU19N-02785, Section G - O Markey Ballyholland Blue Cock GB19B-32639, Section H - P McLaughlin Maiden City Blue Cheq Hen GB19E-10026.

NIPA Section Champion Young Bird Overall (The Irish Region Trophy) - J and D Braniff Wheatfield Blue Cheq Hen GB19X-21206.

NIPA Young Fancier of the Year 2019 (B Fletcher and Son Cup) - Miss Ellie Marshall Comber Central. Runner Up (NIPA Trophy) - Miss Keelie Wright Lurgan Social.

NIPA President’s Cup – Cormac O’Hare, Ballyholland.

National and Classic Winners 2019

B Fletcher and Son Cup (Barleycove Old Bird National) - J Hall and Son Harmony Vel 1610, Stena Trophy (Fermoy Five Bird O.B. Championship) - A Kelly Omagh Vel 1791, J. H. O’Neill Cup (Penzance OB Classic) - D Calvin Bondhill Vel 1608, News of the World, McComb Cup, and Pigeon Portal.Com Cup (St. Malo Old Bird National) - J Greenaway Dromore Vel 982, D. McNeilly Cup (Runner-up St. Malo Old Bird National) - Mr and Mrs Sempey Cullybackey Vel 973, McKeown Cup (Talbenny Young Bird National) Blair and Rankin Ballymena and District Vel 1468, H. McVeigh Cup (Skibbereen Young Bird National) - J Gregory and Sons Colin Vel 2046, Northern Bank Cup (Yearling Hen National) - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1693, Northern Bank Cup (Yearling Cock National) - R Williamson Newry and Dist Vel 1678, Volvo (Corrin Five Bird Y.B. Championship) - Spence Bros Lisburn and Dist Vel 1235.

France Silver Diploma Awards 2019 - (Bird 3 Times in OB Nat prizes)

S and N Lester, Laurelvale Cheq w/f Hen GB15L-02542 - 2017 (St Malo) 10th Open and 4th Section E Vel 251, 2018 (St Malo) 13th Open and 6th Section E Vel 632, 2019 (St Malo) 20th Open and 4th Section E Vel 754.

D Carroll, Millvale Blue Cock GB09A-36529 - 2013 (Portland) 28th Open and 2nd Section G Vel 1074, 2014 (St Malo) 11th Open and 1st Section G Vel 692, 2019 (St Malo) 59th Open and 9th Section G Vel 509.

Achievement Awards 2020 – Fionn McCabe, Newry and District, and L Moran and Son, Derry and District.