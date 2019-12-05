2019 ‘outstanding farmer of the year’ award

In its fifth year, the McDonald’s Outstanding Farmer of the Year Awards celebrate the progressive farmers throughout the UK and Ireland that are demonstrating a creative and innovative approach to implementing the best in sustainable farming practices – economically, environmentally and ethically.

This year, third generation McCain potato farmer, Richard Smith from Barnburgh Grange, was crowned the winner of the 2019 McDonald’s Outstanding Farmer of the Year Award.

This year’s nominees were selected from all corners of the McDonald’s agriculture supply chain across the UK and Ireland. The final shortlist, curated by a committee of McDonald’s suppliers, was judged on their best practice in all areas of sustainability, as well as their leadership and commitment to advancing knowledge exchange in the farming industry by a team at McDonald’s and FAI Farms.

Richard Smith, RA & RL Smith, Barnburgh Grange, Potato Supplier to McCain and McDonald’s Outstanding Farmer of the Year 2019 says: “It feels very special to be awarded McDonald’s Outstanding Farmer of the Year Award. The calibre of the other candidates was second to none, so it’s humbling for our family business to be recognised in this way. It truly is a team effort - everyone has their part to play and has led to the position we are in today. We don’t do what we do for the awards, but this helps reinforce the message that we’ve done something right!”

Beth Hart, Supply Chain Director, McDonald’s UK & Ireland said: “We have worked with McCain to source the British potatoes that go into our fries for the past 45 years. We’re so pleased to recognise one of their farmers, Richard with this year’s Outstanding Farmer Award. The majority of our suppliers have been our partners for decades, and Richard’s work is evidence of the fresh new solutions that are possible through partnership.

“As ever, the competition was tough, and I’d like to congratulate every one of the final candidates on their achievements. Our supply chain is absolutely critical to our success, and I’m grateful to the 23,000 hard-working, innovative British and Irish farmers who help make the McDonald’s we all know and love.”