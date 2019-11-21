2019 sheep and goats annual inventory cards

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has issued an inventory card to sheep and goat keepers.

Keepers are reminded that they must complete their inventory card between December 1-5 this year and return it to DAERA by January 5, 2020, in the pre-paid envelope provided or enter the details online at: www.daera-

ni.gov.uk/onlineservices

All currently registered flock and herd keepers must make a return, even if they have no sheep or goats on their holding between December 1-5.

Keepers should note that failure to return an inventory card or enter the details online is an offence and will increase the chances of their flock being selected for a Sheep Identification Inspection.

Details of the Annual Inventory must be recorded in the Flock/Herd Register. The information provided to DAERA will be used for on-farm checks such as Cross Compliance Inspections and failure to record this information correctly in the Register may result in a financial penalty being applied to the flock/herd keeper’s direct agricultural support payment.

It is important to note that where a keeper keeps both sheep and goats that a separate inventory card is returned for each species.

If a keeper’s flock/herd is currently archived on APHIS and they want to reactivate it they should contact their local DAERA Direct Office, or telephone 0300 200 7840.

Keepers who lose or misplace their card can get a copy from their local DAERA Direct Office.