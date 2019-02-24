2019 Spring cereal selection at Fane Valley

As the days lengthen, thoughts once again turn to spring and the sowing of cereals. At Fane Valley, the Agronomy and Forage team are proud to supply Morton’s quality cereal seeds with varieties from some of the top breeders in the UK and Europe, such as KWS, RAGT, Syngenta and Senova.

Spring cereals are very versatile with uses including, combinable grain, crimping, whole cropping and as a nurse crop for grass reseeds. Regardless of the end use, yields from grain and straw are always of importance and will play, a major part in which variety you select.

Starting with barley, Fane Valley have something to suit all uses, from Planet, the highest yielding on the AHDB recommended cereal list, to the early maturing Evelina, with its strong combination of grain and straw yields.

Straw locally is very valuable and the importance of straw yield should not be underestimated.

Last Autumn it was worth a tonne of grain per acre but straw needs to be looked at, in combination with lodging and brackling scores.

For those wanting to try a new variety RGT Asteroid offers good yields, a good brackling score and a strong disease profile having the highest score for Ramularia of all the varieties on the recommended list.

Moving to Spring wheat, one breeder dominates the market, and Fane Valley offers the best varieties on the market. KWS Cochise is new this year, offering the highest yield and a strong disease profile against the major Spring wheat diseases such as mildew and yellow rust. All their varieties are suitable for both the grain and whole cropping markets.

Looking at oats, Fane Valley offer two varieties, Aspen, which is well known and has been widely grown over recent years and a new variety, Delfin, with its list topping yield and good resistance to lodging score. Both varieties offer good potential for grain and whole cropping.

For those looking specifically at the whole crop market, Fane Valley have Spring triticale and Spring rye, both offering high whole crop yields, with lower input costs.

Spring rye is particularly fast growing and offers a short growing period suitable perhaps where sowing is delayed.

Fane Valley, work closely with farmers to ensure the availability of seed in a timely manner, with seed treatments to suit the individual requirements of the growers, and to get your crop off to the best start possible.

For further information please contact the Agronomy and Forage team on 028 9261 0485