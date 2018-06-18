20th anniversary celebration in Eglish

Agricultural merchant Irwin Farm Supplies is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and is set to stage an open day at its County Tyrone premises on Tuesday 19th June.

A warm welcome is extended to everyone to attend the event, which takes place at 4 Carrowcolman Road, Eglish, Dungannon, BT70 1LF. The open days runs from 10am to 8pm.

The company was founded in November 1998 by brothers Jim and Nigel Irwin, and has expanded significantly over the years.

“The business started out in a porta cabin,” recalls Nigel Irwin, who opened purpose-built facilities in 2006.

Irwin Farm Supplies is a one-stop shop for a wide range of agricultural products and hardware, including hand and power tools, protective clothing, animal grooming products, fencing posts and wire, galvanised gates, feed troughs, concrete drinkers, drainage pipes, chemical sprays, dairy hygiene and udder health chemicals.

The company also stocks all leading brands of livestock vaccines, pour-on and drenches.

Nigel Irwin added: ”We would like to thank all of our customers for their continued support. The business has grown from strength-to-strength since it was established, and our success is due to the loyalty of our valued customers.”

Various companies will have trade stands at the open day, offering free specialist advice on a wide range of animal health issues. There will also be a number of in-store promotions and special offers available throughout the day.

Trade exhibitors attending the anniversary event include Clarendon Agricare, Animax, Rutland, Eringold, McBride Tools, Coburn Seeds, Provita, Bimeda, AN Irwin and Sons, FarmCare Products, Stradbally, Tulivin, Norbrook, Boehringer and Moocall.

Irwin Farm Supplies is Ireland’s sole wholesale agent for Equine America horse supplements. In 2009 the company announced its franchise agreement with dairy chemical giant Ecolab, and since then Jim and Nigel Irwin have secured franchises for leading product brands such as Calfotel and Hoofcount Footbath.

The most recent product to join the company’s portfolio is the Allicine bolus range, which is a natural feed additive extracted from garlic and used to treat clinical and subclinical mastitis, as well as scours and crypto infections in calves.

Store manager Kyle Nesbitt said: “The open day will have something for all members of the family, including a bouncy castle for the kids, and a BBQ.”

Irwin Farm Supplies boasts one of the Province’s largest selections of ride-on and replica model toys and accessories from leading brands such as Roly, Bruder, Britains, Playmobil, Schleich, Brushwood, Tractor Ted and Siku.

Kyle Nesbitt added: “We also stock locally-made farm toys such as hand-crafted wood farm sets from Millwood, and authentic replica farm machinery and implements from Kilbran Toy Trailers.”

The company operates a designated website for its toy shop – www.kidsfarmtoys .com – and offers next day delivery to all parts of Northern Ireland. “Our toy department has built-up an excellent reputation, and customers from as far afield as Canada and Australia have purchased toys from our on-line site.”

Irwin Farm Supplies shares its premises with Lely Center Eglish, a business owned by Jim Irwin, and his wife Jenny. It has been ten years since they secured the Lely franchise for Northern Ireland and Donegal.

“The 19th June is going to be a day of celebration, as both businesses mark their 20th and 10th anniversaries,” said Jim Irwin.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and join us, and find out more about the products and services we offer.”

Irwin Farm Supplies is open for business Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm, and on a Saturday from 8.30am to 2pm. For further information tel: 028 37549998, or email:irwinfarmsupply@btconnect.com