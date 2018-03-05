24 Holstein bulls are catalogued for Kilrea

Kilrea Mart is the venue for Holstein NI’s annual bull show and sale on Tuesday 6th March.

The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by Genus ABS, and will be judged by Alex Walker from the noted Caddy Herd based at Randalstown.

Judging gets underway at 11.00am, and will be followed by the sale at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed that the catalogue features 24 bulls from many of the Province’s leading pedigree Holstein herds, including Beechview, Bushmills, Carrowcroft, Deona, Derrydorragh, Drumeil, Inch, Majestic, Mullaugher, Prehen and Relough.

The bulls on offer range in age from September 2016 to February 2017, and are sons of world-renown AI sires such as View Home Powerball P, De Su Endeavor, Blackisle Benloyal, Sandy Valley Afterburner, Peak Altafirebird, Lirr Drew Dempsey, Rosylane LLC Altabarney, Sandy Valley Penmanship, Morningview Aftershock, Stantons Most Wanted, Larcrest Commander, Seagull Bay MJ Solaris, Skyhigh Patrol, Peppe Red Hot Darrel Red, Tittenser Hylke, Larcrest Calumet, Catlane Chad, Wintersell Demon, De Su Altasuperstar and the NI-bred Inch Robert.

Mark Stewart added: “The catalogue includes something for everyone, with bulls bred from generation after generation of VG and EX dams with high components. Three bulls boast PLI values of £547, and lot 13 Prehen Ero has a genomic PLI £561.”

Catalogues are available on request from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd on tel: 028 29540269.