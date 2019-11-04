28 Holstein bulls head for Dungannon sale

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s 32nd annual autumn show and sale of pedigree bulls.

Hosted by Taaffe Auctions, and sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, the event takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 7th November 2019.

Newry Gold Barbie ET EX93 3E - maternal sister to Newry Manoman Barbie EX the dam of Newry Quantum (lot 14).

Judging commences at 10.30am and is in the capable hands of Steve Hill from the noted Hydaways Herd based in Staffordshire. The sale gets underway at noon sharp!

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed an entry of 28 deep pedigreed bulls, from leading herds, including: Ards, Bannwater, Beechview, Creevyargon, Derrydorragh, Foggyhill, Glenhead, Hilltara, Newry, Prehen and Relough.

The catalogue features sons of top AI sires such as ABS Achiever, Endco Supreme, Westcoast Guarantee, De Su Quantum, Sandy Valley Copycat, Claynook Casper, OCD Anchorman Lamber and Leaninghouse Helix.

“The bulls on offer are bred from high component dams up to 5.63% butterfat and 3.90% protein. The catalogue boasts PLI values up to £688. There are six bulls selling with PLI values in excess of £600, and 18 with values over PLI£500.”

Stephen McKenna, Gortavoy Feeds, confirms sponsorship of Holstein NI's 32nd annual autumn bull sale with club president Wilbert Rankin, and auctioneer Michael Taaffe. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Michael Taaffe added: “Dams of bulls selling include the former number one and number two PLI cows in the UK.”

A few of the headliners include:

The April 2018 Prehen Landsdowne (lot 3) from Robbie and Stuart Smith, Londonderry. He is one of the first ABS Achiever sons to sell, and boasts a genomic PLI £688 – the highest in the sale. His dam’s full sister is current number nine GPLI cow in the UK, and her full brother Prehen Lancaster is the current number one fertility bull in the UK with an index of +19.90.

Jim and James Stevenson, Kilkeel, are selling the September 2018 Newry Quantum (lot 14). Sired by De Su Quantum, he is bred from Newry Manoman Barbie who is third generation EX, and boasts tremendous production with a third lactation of 11,672kgs 5.32% butterfat and 3.90% protein.

Messrs Patton, Newtownards, are selling the October 2018 Ards Barber (lot 21). Sired by OCB Anchorman Lamber, he has a PLI £526, and is bred from the Regancrest Barbie cow family. His dam Ards Jacey Barbie VG-2yr gave 10,515kgs at 3.50% protein in her second lactation.

Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, have catalogued the October 2018 Relough Casper ET (lot 27). He boasts a high PLI £652, and is bred from Relough Supershot Crimson VG89-3yr – the current number seven PLI cow in the UK. Sired by Claynook Casper, he is bred from the famous USA Larcrest Cosmopolitan cow family.

Catalogues are available on request from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively, view the catalogue on-line at www.taaffeauctions.com