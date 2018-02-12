29 cattle stolen from Lisburn field

Police are investigating a report that 29 cattle have been taken from a field in the Lough Road area of Upper Ballinderry, Lisburn, and are appealing for information.

Constable Andrew Patton said the mixture of Black and Red Limousin bulls, heifers and some calves were taken, some time between 22nd January and 3pm on January 25th.

He added: “Our enquiries have been ongoing, however, we are now keen to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area, such as a lorry, or livestock being transported, at this time.

“The number to call is 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”