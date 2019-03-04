29 Holstein bulls on offer at Kilrea sale

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s forthcoming show and sale at Kilrea Mart.

Sponsored by AI giant Genus ABS, the event on Tuesday 5th March 2019 has attracted an entry of 29 deep pedigreed bulls from many of the Province’s leading herds.

Judging commences at 11am, and is in the capable hands of Ian Watson from the Majestic Herd based at Macosquin, Coleraine. The sale gets underway at noon.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart said: “The catalogue offers something for everyone, with British Friesian and outcross Holstein bloodlines, PLI values up to £714, and bulls backed by generation after generation of VG and EX dams from top cow families such as Ashlyn, Froukje, Dixie, Ambrosia, Roxy, Danna, Marie and Regancrest Barbie.

“Born between December 2016 and March 2018, the bulls on offer boast great sire stacks, and are bred from high yielding and high component cow families producing up to 6.54% butterfat and 3.72% protein. We also have a red and white bull catalogued.”

Herds represented in the catalogue include: Ballylagan (2), Beechview, Bellemont (4), Cluntagh, Derrydorragh (5), Drumeil, Inch (3), Majestic, Mullaugher, Prehen (4), Relough (5) and Skerryview.

The bulls featured in the catalogue are sons of leading AI sires such as DG Samba, Endco Superhero, AOT Silver Helix, Zahbulls Alta 1st Class, DG Chorley, Calbrett Blueprint, Peak Altapainer, JK Eder Control, Endco Argo, Westcoast Perseus, Tag Lane Jantana, ABS Mayday, Seagull Bay Supersire, Drakkar Barbican, Pinetree Arbor Red; the NI-bred Inch Persistent, Prehen Lanark, and Relough Carlos; and the proven British Friesians Catlane Chad and Goonhilly Joseph.

Catalogues are available on request from the auctioneers HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd tel: 028 29540588 or 02829540269.