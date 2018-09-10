3,400gns top price for Mullan Texels

Saturday, September 1st, saw the NI Texel Breeders Club host their annual show and sale at the Balmoral Park, Lisburn.

The proceedings were led by auctioneer, Richard Beattie, Richard Beattie Livestock Sales and the event was kindly sponsored by the Bank of Ireland. The pre-sale judging was carried out under the capable hands of Rodney McLaughlin, Clara Texels, Donegal.

The Bank of Ireland Reserve Champion, a Shearling Ewe from Andrew Fyffe Fairywater Texels at Balmoral Maze Sale.

Demand for Texel females among pedigree breeders started the sale of with strong bidding which followed through with strong commercial trade for quality rams. Bank of Ireland reserve champion and winner of the shearling ewe class topped the female trade. Andrew Fyffe’s Fairywater exhibit, a Milnbank Womaniser out of a Baltier Utter Nutter daughter sold to N McIlwaine, Newtownstewart for 920gns. Selling to the same buyer again from Mr Fyffe’s Fairywater pen was another Milnbank Womaniser for 700gns. The Fairywater pen had consistent trade with an average of 644gns for five shearling ewes.

Next up for the money was brother Gareth Fyffe with another Milnbank Womaniser from his Botera pen. This time out of a Teiglium Thunder daughter she joins James Cleland’s Rose Hall Flock for 680gns. Overall trade for females averaged 480gns for 13 sold.

Judge McLaughlin chose his shearling ram winner from Henry Gamble’s Springwell pen. Drumderg Aurelius, purchased as a lamb from Alistair Breen, Drumderg Texels, topped the shearling ram trade. A Drumderg Won and Only son out of a Teiglum Tornado daughter changed hands for 1400gns and moves to join Barry Casement’s Butney Flock, Downpatrick, Co Down.

Enjoying the trade too was Colin Gregg, Kildowney Texels. His second place shearling, a son of Drumderg Yoshi out of a dam by Killyvolgan Ulsterman, was knocked down for J S Watson Downpatrick for 820gns.

John Watson, Duvarren Texels moved on his third place shearling ram, Blackstown Andy, to Steve Smyth, Machynlleth, North Wales, for 850gns. This ram, a Mullan Yeti son was used as a lamb and claimed third place at Castlewellan Show back in July.

Mr McLaughlin chose his fourth place shearling from Mary Clarke’s Ballyrussell pen. This tight skinned, carcasy sheep, a Mainview Warner son, changed hands for 800gns. Shearling rams averaged at shy of 500gns for 16 sold.

Stealing the limelight for the day was the Hanthorn family’s Mullan exhibit. Their ram lamb exhibit was the first placed ram lamb and overall Bank of Ireland champion at the pre-sale judging. This mid-March born, a single embryo Knock Yazoo son out of a Garngour Upperclass ewe joins John Trimble Curley Flock, Newry for 3,400gns.

The Ballyrussell pen from Mary Clarke was next to pocket the money in the ram lamb trade selling her homebred lamb, a Ballyrussell Storm son, to John Watson Duvarren Texels, Downpatrick for 900gns.

Coming close behind was a Milnbank Alabama son from J Wilson and J Wilson Moses’s Blackstown pen, selling to Desmond Rooney, Warrenpoint for 880gns.

The judge’s second place exhibit from Messrs J and R Currie was the next best. There Deveronvale Areo son out of a Kelso Picasso daughter was purchased for 850gns. Up slightly on last years trade ram lambs averaged at 470gns for 43 sold.

Results of the Bank of Ireland Championship

Champion: Hanthorne family ram lamb

Reserve Champion: Andrew Fyffe Fairywater Shearling Ewe

Shearling ewe class: 1, A Fyffe; 2, WJ Herdman; 3, J Watson; 4, C Price; 5, M McConville; 6, M J Watson.

Shearling ram class: 1, H Gamble; 2, C Gregg; 3, J Watson; 4, M Clarke; 5, M J Watson; 6, G Rodgers.

Ram lamb class: 1, Hanthorne family; 2, J and R Currie; 3, A Fyffe; 4, A Kennedy; 5, R Mulligan; 6, A Breen

Other leading prices

Shearling rams: M and J Watson 600gns; M Clarke 500gns; M Annette 480gns

Ram lambs: A Breen 750gns, 500gns; G Fyffe 720gns; A Fyffe 700gns, 600gns, 480gns, 450gns; S Ferris 680gns; M Clarke 480gns; W Kennedy 450gns; L and K Beacom 450gns; R and M Mulligan 450gns

Shearling ewes: A Fyffe 600gns, 500gns, 500gns; C Price 480gns.

The NI Texel Club will be holding sales in Armoy on 13th September, Enniskillen on 14th September, Swatragh on 19th September, Lisahally on 21st September and Hilltown on 21st September.

All sales will commence with judging at 6pm followed by sales at 7.00pm. Catalogues are available online at www.texel.co.uk or contact club secretary 07791679112.