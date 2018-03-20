37 bulls and 17 females on offer at Dungannon

Catalogues are available for the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club’s annual spring show and sale which takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday 23rd March.

Sponsored by Irwins Feed, the event has attracted an entry of 37 bulls and 17 pedigree in-calf and maiden heifers.

Judging commences at 10.30am, and is in the capable hands of Gareth Corrie from Newtownards. The sale will get underway at 12.30pm.

Club chairman Matthew Cunning said: “This is the club’s official spring show and sale, with the bulls on offer ranging in age from June 2016 to February 2017.

“Prospective bidders are assured of quality and consistency, and can buy with confidence knowing that all pedigree and commercial cattle have been tested (negative PI) and vaccinated for BVD. Many of the pedigree bulls and females featured in the catalogue come from high health accredited herds.”

He added: “The pedigree stock will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the sale, and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.”

Herds represented in the catalogue include: Ashdale, Ashland, Ballymoney, Bridgewater Farm, Calfpark, Carnanrancy, Castlemount, Cladymore, Clanrolla, Cleenagh, Coolcrannel, Corrick, Derg, Derrycallaghan, Drumbulcan, Drumlone, Hiltonstown, Kilbride Farm, Knockreagh, Lakeside, Lisglass, Loughside, Rehall, Robgill, Scribby Farms, Shacon and Woodford.

The female portion of the catalogue has attracted entries from the following herds: Ashland, Castlemount, Cleenagh, Drumacritten, Drumagarner, Drumlone, Knockreagh, Lisglass, Owenskerry and Rehall.

Matthew Cunning continued: “With rising overhead costs commercial suckler farmers and beef producers are keen to take advantage of the Simmental breed’s dual purpose characteristics. The Simmental boasts tremendous maternal and terminal traits, giving it a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.”

He concluded: “Simmental females are fertile, docile, and have great mothering instincts, coupled with plenty of milk; while Simmental progeny have excellent growth rates and are economical to finish.”

Catalogues are available free on request from the auctioneers, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727.

Alternatively, contact club secretary Robin Boyd for further information, mobile: 07799 346784.