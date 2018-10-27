38 bulls on offer at Holstein NI’s premier autumn sale

Catalogues are available for Holstein NI’s 31st annual autumn show and sale of pedigree bulls.

The sale, conducted by Taaffe Auctions and sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, takes place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday, November 1st.

Inch Rocket Daphne 4 BFE95-6E LP 60 - her Catlane Chad son, Inch Continue PLI �384 (Lot 3) sells at Dungannon on 1st November.

Judging commences at 10.30am, with the 38-strong entry coming under the expert eye of Scotsman Jonny Cousar. Auctioneer Michael Taaffe will put the first lot under the hammer at noon sharp.

The catalogue includes 37 deep pedigreed Holstein bulls, and one British Friesian bull.

Herds represented in the catalogue include Ards, Bannwater, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Derrydorragh, Hilltara, Inch, Lisnabreeny, Newry, Relough and Prehen.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said: “Bulls selling have very high PLI values to a top of £632. There are 15 bulls in the catalogue with PLI values in excess of £500. They are bred from dams with high components, with butterfat to 5.59% and protein to 3.99%.”

The bulls on offer are bred from world-leading sires such as Firefly, Superhero, Jonas, Verona, Applejack, Amour, Calument, Nolan, Abbott, Jantana and Catlane Chad.

Included in the sale are Prehen Firestone GPLI £632 (Lot 1) from Stuart Smith’s herd at Londonderry. Sired by Sandyvalley I Penmanship, he is bred from Prehen La Bron Froukje VG – a maternal sister to the top proven AI sire, Prehen Omen EX94; and two former No:1 PLI cows in the UK. This bull’s granddam is Prehen Goldwyn Froukje EX94 4E 22* who was recently nominated for Holstein International’s 2018 Global Cow of the Year Award.

Also selling is Inch Continue PLI £384 (Lot 3) from the Inch Genetic partnership based at Downpatrick. Sired by the British Friesian bull Catlane Chad, he is bred from Inch Rocket Daphne 4 BFE95 6E LP60, who has completed seven lactations and produced over 75 tonnes of milk with butterfat to 5.57%, making her the fifth generation to achieve 5% butterfat from the Inch Herd’s great Daphne cow family.

Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, are selling Relough Cranmour ET PLI £625 (Lot 9). Sired by the high genomic outcross sire Gin Amour, and out of Relough Supershot Crimson T VG87-2yr- the current No:19 PLI cows in the UK with PLI £561. The fourth dam is the world renowned Larcrest Crumson EX94 3E USA.

The Patton family from Newtownards are offering Ards TLJ Pedro PLI £537 (Lot 20).He is the first son of the high genomic bull Tag Lane Jantana, to sell at auction in Northern Ireland. His dam, Ards Mogul Panzer ET EX gave 9,829kgs at 4.94% butterfat and 3.85% protein in her third lactation, and is bred from the great breeding Rabur Outside Pandora EX91 3E GMD family.

Newry Superhero PLI £506 (Lot 25) from Jim, Charlotte and James Stevenson, Kilkeel, is an early son of Endco Superhero to sell at auction. He is bred from the Newry Herd’s great Barbie cow family. His VG88 dam boasts super production, combined with great components, and produced 11,672kgs at 5.32% butterfat and 3.90% protein in her third lactation. His Grandam is the EX94-2E classified Newry Goldwyn Barbie.

Catalogues are available on request from Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com