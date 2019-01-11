40 bulls rescued from overturned lorry

A lorry containing 42 bulls overturned early this morning in Co Fermanagh.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service (West) has reported on their Facebook page that 40 of the bulls were rescued, but two died in the impact.

The Facebook post continued: “When crews are mobilised to Road Traffic Collisions, it is generally because casualties are trapped, and we rescue them using our cutting and rescue equipment. All calls are different obviously, but an incident this morning required a bit more than our normal response.

“At around 06:30 this morning our Regional Control Centre received reports of an articulated lorry overturned at Cavan Road, Newtownbutler. It was reported that there was livestock trapped. Two appliances from Lisnaskea, a Rescue pump from Enniskillen, Omagh’s specialist Large Animal Rescue Team, and officers from Enniskillen and Portadown District attended.

“On arrival crews established that the driver had self rescued and was treated by ambulance. Thankfully he received no serious injuries. There were 42 bulls trapped in the upturned trailer. Assisted by a local VET crews used cutting and rescue equipment to successfully rescue 40 of the bulls. Unfortunately two had died in the impact.”

The post continued: “This was a particularly hazardous incident for our personnel to resolve, given the unpredictability, size, and large number of the livestock involved, especially when distressed. We are happy to report that none of our crews were injured whilst performing rescue operations.

“Well done to all our crews and to our colleagues supporting us in Regional Controls. Also to PSNI Omagh/Fermanagh and NI Ambulance Service for their roles.”