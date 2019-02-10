£400k investment for Allen’s Farm

A Randalstown farm, owned by four generations of the Allen family, has completed a five-year investment programme enabling the farm to expand into poultry and pig rearing, with support from First Trust Bank.

Allen’s Farm has invested £400,000 in its operations, most recently acquiring an additional 15 acres of land and developing a state-of-the-art pig rearing unit

Left to right: Stephen Comer, senior business manager at First Trust Bank is pictured outside the poultry unit at Allen's Farm alongside Paul Allen, Robert Allen, Eoin Donnelly, agri business manager at First Trust Bank, David Allen and his two children Jack and Lucy

The new facility, which is equipped with mechanised feeding machinery will enhance productivity.

Since 2014, Robert Allen and his sons David and Paul have expanded the farm’s livestock to include a 200 strong dairy herd, 100 suckler cattle, 400 ewes, two large poultry houses and the latest addition of 600 pigs.

Speaking about its ongoing diversification program, David Allen, Allen’s Farm, said: “As a farm-led business, it’s important to focus on innovation and modernisation to try and keep ahead of changing industry trends.

“Our goal is to maintain a profitable and sustainable business for future generations of our family and with support from First Trust Bank, we have brought our investment programme to life over the last number of years.

“Having diversified into poultry farming in 2015, we are proud of our animal husbandry skills and decided to build upon this by moving into the pig industry.

“The addition of the pig rearing unit has transformed our business in recent months – we are now able to house and feed up to 600 pigs which are fattened to around 100kg before slaughter.

“Our approach to innovation and diversification has stood us in good stead – we’re proud to supply some of the biggest names in agri-food – and we will continue to welcome new challenges and opportunities as the business grows.”

Stephen Comer, senior business manager, First Trust Bank added: “We are delighted to work alongside the Allen family to support their innovative growth strategy. We have worked closely with Robert, Paul and David to ensure they have advice and support to bring their vision to life.

“The key to success in the agri industry is foresight. This is something that the Allen family have taken to heart and continually assess their operations for growth opportunities in light of changing consumer and customer demands.

“Some of our most successful farming clients are those who have invested in modernisation and diversification, a trend that is likely to continue in light of ongoing economic and political change.”