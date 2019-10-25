42nd annual charity show heads to Lisburn city venue

INFC Charity Show – The 42nd Annual Charity Show will be held in the Lisburn Leisure Complex on Saturday, 7th December 2019 opening at 9.00am.

Once again there will be classes for Racing Pigeons along with the Variety Pigeons and Show Racers.

The Section A Meritorious Award winner for Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin of the Coleraine Premier.

Classes are 3 in 1 Old Birds and 3 in 1 Young Birds. Penning of the birds is from 9.00am until 11.30am, please note the show is open to all lofts. Anyone entering Show Racers at the INFC show in Lagan Valley Leisure Complex Lisburn on Saturday please get your entries to John Edgar by Wednesday prior. The Sale of Birds will start at 4.00pm in Studio 1 & 2, next to the main trade stand hall. As usual there will be many outstanding birds from the elite of lofts in Ireland. Helen Marshall will be looking after the raffle as usual, books have been sent to most clubs. Top prize will be a Kit of 2020 youngsters from the Ace loft of Ian Gibb & Son from Glenavy & District. The Centre has a top class restaurant with good menu and keen prices to suit everyone, car parking at the Leisure Centre is free. Check out the Irish National flying club website for their charity sale birds at the show, nearer the time. The best of stock for the future, many top breeders have been purchased here. For further information and details contact Samuel Briggs the Show Administrator Tel: 07730 308402.

The NIPA Sect 2019 B meeting has been arranged by Committee member Keith Kernohan to be held in the Harryville HPS Clubrooms on Wednesday 6th November at 7.30pm. An attendance of local club representatives is requested to review the past year and raise suggestions for 2020, which is the 75th Anniversary of the Mighty NIPA.

Ballymena & District Show Scene

Ballymena & District normally first away with a show season have set the programme for 2019, and Show Secretary Willy Gilbert has been busy preparing for the events at the clubrooms in Fountain Place. The weekly shows will continue on a Monday evening and finish with the big Open Show on New Year’s Day. I don’t have info yet from all the local clubs but from what I have there are some changes, Ahoghill have a full show programme over seven weeks while Cullybackey HPS this year have opted for just two show nights with four classes each week and the Annual Open Show as usual 3 in 1 on Saturday 14th December. Saturday 30th November has Old Bird & Young Bird Through Wires and one week later on Saturday 7th December Old Bird & Young Bird Handled. The annual dinner and prize presentation for the Cullybackey HPS will be in Toast this Friday evening at 8.00pm, Full coverage next week.

Faith raced by Blair & Rankin of Ballymena & Dist winner of 1st Club, 1st MAC, 1st Sect B & 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National.

Ahoghill Flying Club dates are on the Friday as usual 1st November YC & YH T/W, 8th Nov OC & OH T/W, 15th Nov YC & YH Handled, 22nd Nov OC & OH Handled, 29th Nov Young Pairs & Fancy, 6th Dec Old Pairs & Late Bred, 13th Dec OB & YB Eye-sign.

Dates and classes Ballymena & District - penning is from 7.15pm. Old cock & old hen 28th October excluding yearlings, Young cock & young hen 4th November, Yearling cock & yearling hen 11th November, Any age cock, any age hen T/W & Special for best YB in each class, 18th November, Old pairs & young pieds, 25th November, Young pairs & old pieds 2nd December, Reds, Mealy’s and Grizzles old bird and young bird 9th December. Young bird eye-sign & Old bird eye-sign 16th December. We usually have a BIS Special each week. The annual Open Show is on Wednesday 1st January 2020 penning from 11.00am. Usual prizes and many specials including BIS, BOS, Most Points and Best Young Bird.

(Irish Region) RPRA Awards

RPRA (Irish Region) Awards 2019 – Single Bird Talbenny & Penzance

Sect A - Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Premier HPS Vel 1540, Sect B - C & D Jackson Kells & District HPS Vel 1535, Sect C- A & E Bell Muckamore Vel 1543, Sect D - I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze Vel 1552, Sect E - B & P Baird Markethill Vel 1572, Sect F - C McManus Corrigs Vel 1421, Sect G - R Williamson Newry & Dist Vel 1497, Sect H - A Kelly Omagh Vel 1119. Overall Winner - B & P Baird Markethill Vel 1572.

RPRA (Irish Region) - Mileage Awards 2019

0-250 Miles D Calvin Bondhill, 251-450 Miles J Greenaway Dromore, 450 + Miles won by J Murtagh Ballyholland.

Best YB Performance 2019 - Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel GB19X-33410

Best OB Performance 2019 - D & J Campbell Eastway GB18E-19052

RPRA (Irish Region) Young Fancier Mileage Awards 2019

0-250 Miles Ellie Marshall Comber Central, 251-450 Miles Keelie Wright Lurgan Social, 450 + Miles No Claim.

RPRA (Irish Region) Young Fancier of the Year 2019

1st Miss Ellie Marshall Comber Central, Runner-up Miss Keelie Wright Lurgan Social. Achievement Award - Fionn McCabe, Newry & District.

NIPA Ladies Night - Anyone wishing to attend Ladies Night please confirm your numbers and send payment. Tickets are £30.00 .If anyone is wanting to book a room please contact the hotel on 028 94 432984 this is on a strictly first come basis and the rooms are a double room inclusive of breakfast and £80.00.

Mid Antrim Combine update

MAC Cups & Trophies in 2019 – To be presented in conjunction with prize night for Ballymena & District prior to the Blackpool Show. Claims for awards should be made to Secretary Willie Reynolds.

As usual Diplomas will be presented to each 1st Mid Antrim Combine winner, only one per loft regardless of how many 1sts. MAC will be having discussions regarding the racing for the new season, and that might include a website for results. Mervyn Eagleson has done a fantastic job as PO that includes all races flown in both the NIPA and INFC. We are also looking at the possibility of running a page on Facebook.

Race winners in 2019 included the following: Old Birds – Mullingar J & M Milliken (Rasharkin) 1st, 2nd & 4rd vel 1665, Tullamore D Dixon (Rasharkin) 1st vel 1581, Roscrea W & J Smyth (Ballymena) 1st vel 1531, Gowran Park M/M Robinson (Ahoghill) 1st & 2nd vel 1290, Fermoy Surgenor Bros (Kells) 1st & 2nd vel 1313, Corrin John Millar (Randalstown) 1st & 3rd vel 1217, Fermoy Comeback W & J Smyth 1st vel 1656, Barleycove Inl Nat J & M Milliken 1st vel 1505, Gowran Park (2) Harry Boyd (Kells) 1st & 2nd vel 2135, Fermoy (3) F Barkley (Rasharkin) 1st vel 1697, Fermoy 5 Bird Championship W & J McLean (Rasharkin) 1st vel 1689, Talbenny C & D Jackson (Kells) 1st vel 1564, Bude M/M Robinson 1st & 2nd vel 1469, Castletown Ylr Nat C & D Jackson 1st vel 1538, Penzance C & D Jackson 1st vel 1598, Penzance Classic C & D Jackson 1st vel 1598, Fermoy (4) J & M Milliken 1st & 3rd vel 1611, St Malo Nat (France) Hugh Boyd (Randalstown) 1st vel 955.

Young Birds – Area Lib Mullingar Blair & Rankin (Ballymena) 1st vel 1337, Area Lib Tullamore T & M Morrow (Associate) 1st vel 1503, Area Lib Tullamore (2) J & M Milliken 1st vel 1437, Gowran Park Surgenor Bros 1st & 3rd vel 1302, Fermoy (1) W & J McLean 1st vel 2028, Fermoy (2) Surgenor Bros 1st vel 1512, Roscrea Comeback R H Clements (Associate) 1st, 2nd & 3rd vel 1525, Talbenny Nat Blair & Rankin 1st vel 1468, Corrin D Dixon 1st, 2nd & 3rd vel 1175, Corrin 5 Bird Championship D Dixon 1st & 3rd vel 1175, Skibbereen Nat J & M Milliken 1st & 2nd vel 1952.

I.N.F.C. Races – Skibbereen Old Bird D Dixon 1st, 2nd & 3rd vel 1257, Sennen Cove Yearling Blair & Rankin 1st vel 1377, Kings Cup Grand Nat St Allouestre Martin Graham (Ballymena) 1st vel 478, Friendship Nat Lamballe J Smyth & Son (Ahoghill) 1st vel 626, Skibbereen Young Bird D Dixon 1st vel 1597, Penzance YB Grand Nat D Dixon 1st, 2nd & 3rd vel 1309.

Rasharkin & District lofts dominated and the overall winners had Danny Dixon 6 x 1sts, J & M Milliken 5 x 1sts, C & D Jackson (Kells) 4 x 1sts, Surgenor Bros (Kells) 3 x 1sts, Blair & Rankin (Ballymena) 3 x 1sts, Mr & Mrs Robinson (Ahoghill) 2 x 1sts, W & J Smyth (Ballymena) 2 x 1sts, W & J McLean (Rasharkin) 2 x 1sts and single race victories for Young McManus & Aons (Ahoghill), J Millar (Randalstown), Harry Boyd (Kells), Fred Barkley (Rasharkin), Hugh Boyd (Randalstown), T & M Morrow (Associate), R H Clements (Associate), M Graham (Ballymena), and J Smyth & Son (Ahoghill).

Old Bird Inland Average, Cross Channel Average, Old Bird Ave, McIlhagga Cup for 1st MAC St Malo, B Eagleson Memorial Cup best average Talbenny (1) & (2), Bude and Penzance (Not won in 2019), T Shanks & Son Cup Old Bird of the Year, Les Mairs OB Fancier of the Year, Young Bird Ave, New North Cup best average Bude & Talbenny YB, Combined Average, and Young Bird of the Year.

Club Points Shield for Old Birds, Club Points Shield Young Birds. Champions League, INFC Points Cup. Old Bird Knock-Out, and Young Bird Knock-Out. Only one Diploma per member in 2019 regardless the number of 1sts won. Cup & Trophy list will be confirmed later.