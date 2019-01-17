£48,000 grant boost for Southern Regional College

The Prince’s Countryside Fund have awarded more than £48,000 to Southern Regional College (SRC) in their most recent round of funding.

SRC is the largest further and higher education college in Northern Ireland, and with their grant they are aiming to provide accredited training at BTEC Level 2, as well as accredited vocational training, to 30 people in rural areas from both farming and non-farming backgrounds.

The training will concentrate on horticulture, agriculture, and countryside and environmental management, and will be focused on isolated and marginalised communities across Northern Ireland. These 30 new entrants will receive guidance and support in developing their professional networks and linking with others to benefit local areas through existing community groups and organisations.

David Vint, Assistant Director at Southern Regional College said: “Southern Regional College is delighted that our grant application to The Prince’s Countryside Fund was successful and we look forward to commencing the programme.”

Claire Saunders, Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: “The Fund is fully committed to promoting careers in agriculture and helping to boost the rural economy, and firmly believe that having a background in farming shouldn’t be a prerequisite. We’re thrilled that the training provided by Southern Regional College is working to widen participation in agriculture and open up the industry to those who may otherwise not have the opportunity to pursue a countryside career.”

The Prince’s Countryside Fund is open for grant applications until February 21st 2019. Grants of up to £25,000 are available to support community shop and pub projects in rural areas, or grants of up to £50,000 are available for projects that improve the prospects of viability for family farm businesses or support building resilience in rural areas.

Find out more at www.princescountrysidefund.org.uk/grants

The Prince’s Countryside Fund was established by HRH The Prince of Wales in 2010 and aims to enhance the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life. They believe that the British countryside is our most valuable natural asset and its contribution to our everyday life cannot be underestimated.

The Fund provides more than £1m each year in grant and programme funding to projects across the UK thanks to support from their partners, events and donations.