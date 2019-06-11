5,400gns Killadeas Neil leads Swatragh sale

A small but high-quality offering of pedigree Charolais were on offer at the Northern Ireland Charolais club sale on Friday 31 May at Swatragh Mart, where the 10 bulls sold to a high of 5,400gns, averaged £3,286, up £575 on the year, and cleared to 79%.

Topping the lots at 5,400gns was the reserve supreme and male champion Killadeas Neil, who was bred and exhibited by Stuart and David Bothwell, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh, who two weeks ago claimed both the male junior champion and reserve titles at the Balmoral show with their homebred bulls Killadeas Orlando and Olaf.

The 20 month-old Neil is sired by Gwenog Braveheart who was purchased by the herd in 2014 and his dam Killadeas Francis goes back to Southern Irish-bred Dunlon Ulick. He was purchased by Raymond Pedlow, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Next in the trade stakes at 4,200gns was a blue ticket winner from Phillip McCrory, Garvaghey, Co Tyrone. A November 2017-born son of Derryolam Impeccable, Tandaragee Northstar was snapped up by James McLeister, Portglenone, Co Antrim, and is bred out of the Pirate-sired Tandaragee Ellie.

Not far behind at 4,000gns was the 18 month-old Ardmachree Noah who caught the eye of Andrew Millar, Antrim, Co Antrim, when he was tapped out as the supreme and male champion at the pre-sale show for breeders and exhibitors Aaron and Erin Quigley, Macken, Co Fermanagh. Noah is sired by the proven easy calving AI sire Blelack Digger and his dam Mullinveigh Gaga, is a daughter of the 25,000gns Perth supreme champion Mowbraypark Orlando.

Carnview Oregon, an April 2018-born bull from James McGuigan, Maghera, Co Derry, who placed second in his class earlier in the evening, was next top priced. His dam, the 14,200gns Balbithan Georgia, who was purchased by the herd at the Balbithan dispersal sale in October 2017, is a daughter of the 10,000gns Stirling senior champion Chunal Dougie, while Oregon is sired by the Royal Bath and West show class winner Mortimers Hurricane. He was knocked down sold to John Campbell, Maghera, Co Derry, for 3,600gns.

Following on at 2,600gns was the 13,000gns Goldies Iceman son Toberlane Nigel, whose dam Toberlane Georgia goes back to the 55,000gns Balmoral show interbreed champion Sportsmans Columbo. This 19 month-old lad was purchased by S Brady, Stewartstown, Co Tyrone and consigned by William Causey, Cookstown, Co Tyrone, who went on the sell the next highest priced lot. 2,500gns was the price paid for his July 2017-born, yellow ticket winner Toberlane Newton, by purchaser Peter Quinn, Pomeroy, Co Tyrone. Newton is sired by the 14,000gns Goldies Joss and bred out of the Dungannon supreme champion Kiltybane Best-sired Toberlane Holly.

Securing 2,500gns for breeder and exhibitors Brian McAllister and Son, Kells, Co Antrim, was the 14 month-old Burnside Olaf, who is a son of Mowbraypark Paramount and Burnside Limp, a 16,000gns Stirling junior champion Clyth Diplomat daughter. His purchaser was the aforementioned Raymond Pedlow of Lurgan, Co Armagh.

The only heifer on offer was knocked down at 1,400gns and taken home by S Brady, Stewartstown, Co Tyrone. Royaldowns Orleans, an 11 month-old daughter of Rowandale Dancer and the 9,000gns Balmoral supreme champion Goldies Carnival-sired Royaldowns Icecream was offered for sale by Mervyn McKeown, Crossgar, Co Down.

Once again, the mart kindly offered to host Northern Ireland regional qualifier for the Charolais Youth national stock judging competition. There was a great turnout of youngsters taking part with the hope of securing a place on the Northern Ireland team at the finals, which this year will be held at Clogher show on the 31st July.

There were three classes of cattle to be judged, two classes of heifers which were kindly supplied by Robert McWilliams and William Whyte, while Will Short brought a class of young bulls and has also very generously supplied a heifer as prize for this year’s NI club raffle, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Northern Ireland Childrens Hospice and the Air Ambulance of Northern Ireland. Tickets for the raffle are still available to purchase from the Northern Ireland Charolais club.

Previous Charolais National Youth Final winner Kevin Reavey was the master judge. Kevin, who was incorporated onto the prestigious Charolais judges’ panel after impressing his mentor David Barker of the Caylers herd from Hertfordshire, when he shadowed at last year’s Clogher show, has since gone on to judge at Dungannon sale earlier this month.

Heading up the senior section with a score of 130 points was Alan Burleigh of Crummy, Co Fermanagh, who secured the top spot because of his excellent reason giving, while the section’s runner up who also scored 130 points was James Causey, Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

The intermediate winner Erin Quigley of Macken, Co Fermanagh, was also the evening’s top scorer and achieved an impressive 146 points. Just behind with a score of 142 was Mark Reid, Dungannon, Co Fermanagh.

A score of 134 saw Clarke Balfour, Bellanaleck, Co Fermanagh, top the junior section, while runner up James Morrison, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, was just behind on 130 points.

Joining the winners at the final will be next highest placed competitors Amy Wilson, Sam Matchett, Matthew Mitchell and Eimear McGovern.