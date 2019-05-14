5,800gns Drumhilla Nutcracker the Limousin leader at Ballymena

A solid demand from commercial producers saw 40 bulls sold of the 48 forward at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s show and sale held at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Monday, May 6, 2019.

The sale saw a clearance rate of 83% of the bulls forward and a good average of £2,785. Females also sold well, with a clearance rate of 92% and an average of £1,828. 11 females sold of the 12 forward.

Realising the top price in the bulls at 5,800gns was Drumhilla Nutcracker, from Drumhilla Farm, Newtownards, Co Down.

This September 2017 born bull is by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Ampertaine Lola.

He had caught the eye of the judge Mr Sean Killen, Crossgar at the pre-sale show and was awarded intermediate male champion, overall male champion and reserve overall supreme champion.

Drumhilla Nutcracker was knocked down to the Scottish buyer G Yarr, from Angus.

The second highest price of the day, and the top priced female, was the 5,200gns paid for the overall supreme champion Rahoney Ophelia bred by Messrs H and D McFarland, Trillick, Co Tyrone.

This April 2018 born embryo calf is also by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Rahoney Jerusha.

She now heads to a new home and the Mossbrook herd of Derek Campbell, Magherafelt, Co Londonderry.

Back in the bulls, the Rahoney herd also sold Rahoney Naboth for 5,000gns.

This December 2017 born embryo calf is another by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Rahoney Jerusha.

Naboth was purchased by Robert Matthewson, Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone.

Also realising 5,000gns was Trueman Ocarolan, a January 2018 born embryo calf by Trueman Jagger and out of the home bred dam Trueman Euphonium, the 2011 National Limousin Show supreme champion.

Consigned by Henry Savage and Sons, Altnamackin, Co Down, Ocarolan now heads to Robert Gault, Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

Trueman Orpheus, a January 2018 born embryo calf by Foxhillfarm Jasper and out of the home bred dam Trueman Indie sold for 4,400gns.

Also consigned by Henry Savage and Sons, Orpheus was junior male champion and reserve overall male champion in the pre-sale show.

He was purchased by Donal McMullan, Castlewellan, Co Down.

Reserve intermediate champion, Claragh Notorious sold for 4,200gns.

Bred by J D Rainey, Kilrea, Co Londonderry this October 2017 born embryo calf is by Ampertaine Gigolo and out of the dam Claragh Heidi.

Notorious was reserve intermediate champion in the pre-sale show and was purchased by S and M Black, Carnlough, Co Antrim.

Bernish Nelson bred by Kieran McCrory, Sixmilecross, Co Tyrone sold for 3,800gns.

This November 2017 born bull is by Millgate Invest and out of the dam Bernish Jennyfortune.

With a calving value of 1, Nelson is ideally suited to producing quality weanlings which are highly sought after in today’s market.

He was purchased by John Gallagher, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Achieving above the average price for females at 2,300gns was Collegeland Oneofthebest from Thomas Clancy, Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

This June 2018 born calf by Powerhouse Italic and out of the dam Hilltop Harmony was reserve female champion in the pre-sale show.

She was knocked down to Stephen Williamson, Benburb, Co Tyrone.

The British Limousin Cattle Society and NI Limousin Cattle Club would like to thank the judge, Sean Killen, Crossgar, auctioneers J A McClelland and Sons, Ballymena Livestock Mart and sponsors Ulster Bank and Connon General Merchants, Ballymena.

Averages: 40 bulls, £2,785, 11 females, £1,828