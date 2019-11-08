51 runners at Route point to point

On Saturday, 19th October 2019 the Route hunt held their autumn point to point horse races at Loguestown Road, Portrush with the first race starting at 1.30pm.

The weather on the day was cold but dry and of the 77 horses entered, 51 declared as runners on the day.

Race 1 had a divide as racing rules only permit a maximum of 17 four year old horses to run in a race and as 23 four year olds declared this meant there was a divide with 11 horses running in the 1st division and 12 running in the 2nd division. In races 2,3 and 4 there were six runners and in races 5 and 6 there were five runners. There was a reasonable number of spectators on the day and despite the cold wind the excitement of the races kept everyone on their toes until the end of each race and the vendors on site were kept busy throughout the day.

Mr Rex Humphries judged the best turned out in each race and presented the £20 prize money which was sponsored by Flexalan Products.

The best turned out were:

Race 1 Division 1 Ballybegg owned by WW Dennison. Groom Colm McKeever

Race 1 Division 2 Ballycorr owned by WW Dennison. Groom Colm McKeever

Race 2 Tardree owned by WW Dennison. Groom Colm McKeever

Race 3 Anytime owned by Aloysius Harney Groom Aoife Dempsey

Race 4 Call It Magic owned by Zorka Wentworth. Groom Tom Hardy

Race 5 Broomhill owned by Alan McCaldin. Groom Niall McCarthy

Race 6 The Bolder Boy owned by The Lonely Poet Syndicate. Groom Amanda Telford

The race results were:

Race 1 Division 1 Maiden Race for 4 year olds Sponsored by Dennison Commercials Ltd: 1st Press your Luck. Ridden by Robert James and owned by Monbeg Syndicate, 2nd Bold Soldier Ridden by Jordan Colin Gainford and owned by Warren Ewing, 3rd = Dare to Begin Ridden by Eoin Mahon and owned by Paul Holden, 3rd = Flamenco De Kerser Ridden by Harley Dean Dunne and owned by Mary Doyle.

Race 1 Division 2 Maiden Race for 4 year olds Sponsored by Dennison Commercials Ltd: 1st Ballyadam Ridden by Stephen Connor and owned by Wilson Dennison, 2nd Bold Enough Ridden by Jordan Colin Gainford and owned by Warren Ewing, 3rd Premiumaccess Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by Milestone Racing Partnership

Race 2 Maiden Race for 5 year olds Sponsored by O’Connor, Kennedy & Turtle & Tattersalls Ireland: 1st Hard Ground. Ridden by James John Codd and owned by Alan Harte, 2nd Whitechurch Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by Richard Frisby, 3rd Billy Kimber Ridden by Ben George Crawford and owned by Billie – Jo Irwin

Race 3 Maiden race for 5 year olds and upwards mares Sponsored by Drenagh Sawmills 1st Timber Tang Girl Ridden by Noel McParlan and owned by Sean McParlan, 2nd Killimorrie Ridden by Simon Cavanagh and owned by Shane O’Grady and John B O’Hagan

Race 4 Open Lightweight Race Sponsored by Royal Court Hotel Portrush 1st Eddies Miracle Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by Ray Nicholas, 2nd Bridgets Pet Ridden by Paul Christopher Bannon and owned by J Woods, 3rd Call it Magic Ridden by Robert James and owned by Zorka Wentworth.

Race 5 Winners of Three Sponsored by Cunningham Covers 1st Some Man Ridden by Robert James and owned by Ray Nicholas, 2nd Pegase Amour Ridden by James John Codd and owned by Eugene Ryan, 3rd Ballinasilla Ridden by Luke John Murphy and owned by Peter P Murphy.

Race 6 Maiden race for 6 year old and upwards geldings Sponsored by W. Oliver Exorna Ltd 1st Back to Bataan Ridden by Noel McParlan and owned by Jennifer Torrens, 2nd The Bolder Boy Ridden by Barry O’Neill and owned by The Lonely Poet Syndicate, 3rd Hollybank King Ridden by Daire James McConville and owned by Daire J. McConville

The Route Hunt wish to thank all those spectators who attended on the day and supported the event as well as the owners who entered the races and the race sponsors, and racecard sponsors. Without the support from sponsors and the grant from Horse racing Ireland it would not be possible to run the event. The hunt also appreciate the help received from friends and family of the hunt who volunteer their help to ensure the success of the event and Mr Ian McMaw for the use of his land to run the event.

The Spring Point to point is due to run on 4th April 2019 so save the date and come along for a great day out for the whole family.

For anyone interested in helping with this event or indeed wishing to sponsor a race, a fence or take an ad in the race card please contact The Point to Point secretary on 07759563183.