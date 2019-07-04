£5M investment boost as The Salthouse opens

The Salthouse, a luxury 24 bedroom, eco hotel in Ballycastle with breath-taking views of the wild Atlantic Ocean is open for business and will be taking room bookings from Monday 1st July 2019, just in time for the 148th Open Championship.

The 148th Open will be played at Royal Portrush from 14-21 July 2019, marking a historic return to Northern Ireland for golf’s original and most international golf Championship after nearly 70 years.

This is one of the most highly-anticipated hotels to open in Ireland this year. A significant £5 million has been invested in the complex which will feature an exclusive hotel and luxurious spa.

Run by husband and wife team Nigel and Joann McGarrity and their son and daughter, Carl and Emma McGarrity, The Salthouse is one of the most sustainable and ‘smartest’ hotels in Ireland and Europe.

The Salthouse provides desirable leisure and hospitality services along the North Coast, which was named as the Lonely Planet’s number one region to visit in 2018.

Welcoming guests Nigel McGarrity from The Salthouse says: “We are thrilled that The Salthouse is now open for business. We’re looking forward to welcoming a wide range of visitors from across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, Europe and USA. In total, £5 million has been invested to create a unique luxurious, exclusive eco-hotel set in a beautifully landscaped site, with seven self-catering chalets.”