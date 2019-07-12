600 miles for 60 years

Kells and Connor Young Farmers' Club have a busy year ahead as they plan to celebrate the clubs 60th anniversary.

With this ahead, the club has taken on a challenge.

Six members will be setting off on August 16, to cycle 600 miles, across six days and around the six counties in Northern Ireland.

For this fundraiser, Friends of the Cancer Centre as the club's chosen charity.

Please join together with the club, sponsoring the fantastic ‘six’ to make it around the six counties all to raise as much money as possible.

Stay tuned on the club's social media on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to get updates along the way.

There will be a cheque presentation to Friends of the Cancer Centre at the club's 60th anniversary dinner dance on Saturday, November 9 at 7.30pm in The Ross Park Hotel.

Music will be provided by The Untouchables.

To purchase tickets please contact: Andrew White on 07935083325 or Sarah Davidson on 07872829912.

The club would like to say thanks in advance for support and donations.