65,000gns new record leads Beltex Premier Sale

Last week’s Beltex Premier Sale, Carlisle, saw a top call of 65,000gns lead the trade and set a new breed record, surpassing the 60,000gns mark set at the same sale two years ago.

Setting the new record was Airyolland Castro from Newton Stewart-based breeders Neale and Janet McQuistin’s Airyolland flock.

One of more than 1,700 Beltex catalogued for the Society’s largest UK sale to date, Castro is by the homebred Airyolland Asulam out of Airyolland Tramp, a Corstane Max daughter.

Paying the new record price were Paul and Christine Tippetts, Shifnal, Shropshire, for their Hackney and Wilodge flocks, with the same buyers responsible for the breed’s previous best price.

Commenting on their record setting achievement Neale McQuistin said it was a dream come true.

“Janet has returned to work on the farm full time in the last few years and that has allowed us to give a lot more attention to detail in the breeding programme of our Beltex flock. This has resulted in the breeding of Airyolland Castro who has matured into a tremendous shearling ram and is from a homebred bloodline, being by Airyolland Asulam”.

Buyer Paul Tippetts said he and his wife, Christine, had been drawn to Airyolland Castro as he is a Beltex tup with size, shape and character.

“He provides new bloodlines in our genetic pool and will enhance our breeding policy.”

Second best of the sale at 15,000gns was Black Jack Casanova from Ross and Kirsty Williams, Aberdeenshire. This son of Padkin Sugar Daddy is out of a Callacrag dam by Clary Navy and sold in a two-way split to Messrs Hall, Carlisle, Cumbria, and the McQuistin’s who were reinvesting some of their earnings.

Then at 14,000gns was another tup sold in a two-way split, Ardstewart Coyote from Wade and Ailson McCrabbe, Donegal. This son of Langlands Trojan is out of Ardstewart Skinderella, a Broughton Pound Stretcher daughter and sold to Messrs Whiteford, Brampton, Cumbria, and Messrs Little, Carlisle, Cumbria.

Following that in the shearlings was a 9,000gns call for Broughton Charmer from A and M Dunlop. This son of Skiddaw View Trapper is out of a Woodies Ringleader daughter and sold to Messrs Owen, Conwy, and Messrs Lewis, also Conwy.

Taking a 7,200gns call was Fronarth Casanova from Sion Jones. Sired by Balbrydie Winston he is out of a DuMont Des Alouttes daughter and was the pick of the Harbinson family, Limavady, Northern Ireland.

Close behind at 7,000gns was Tiree Captain from Alasdair MacLean. He is by Callacrag Wise Crack and out of Tiree Annette, a Corstane Waitangi daughter. This one stood second at the Royal Highland Show earlier in the year and sold to Page Farm Partnership, Ripon.

Not far back at 6,800gns was Belvoit View Cadillac Jack from Leicestershire-based breeders Richard and Rachel Sharp. He is by the homebred Belvoir View Apple Jack and out of a Wern Sycharth daughter. He also sold with a strong show record, having been male champion at the Great Yorskhire Show this year. Buying him were Messrs McCrabbe Co Donegal.

Three then traded at 6,000gns, with the first being the very next in the ring, Belvoir View Chaos, a son of Curwen Hill ET out of a dam by Mount Pleasant Minty. He sold in a three-way share to Messrs Jackson, Annan, Messrs Wood, Dutton, Lancashire, and Messrs Wannop, Morecambe, Lancashire.

The second at this price was Eildon Caper from Messrs Maxwell. This son of Callacrag Barbarian is out of Eildon Wilhemina, an Eildon Tuilagi daughter and was knocked down to Messrs Munro, Fearn, Ross-shire.

The final 6,000gns call came when Paul Slater, Cheshire, bought Buckles Cider Apple from the Shuttleworth family. Bred by the Buckle family, this one is by Plumtree Wonderful and out of a dam by Broxty Supreme.

And two then traded at 5,000gns too. First at this level was Heber Park Complete from the Shuttleworths, with this one being a son of Buckles Balmoral out of a Rathbone Leader daughter. He sold to Messrs Whiteford, Brampton, Cumbria.

The other to make 5,000gns was Ardstewart Chisum from the McCrabbes. He is by Langlands Trojan and is a full ET brother to the couple’s earlier 14,000gns sale. Taking this one home were Messrs Copland, Orkney.

Ram Lambs

A brace of 10,000gns call topped the ram lamb trade on a day when 184 ram lambs levelled at £1,256.23.

First to make five figures was the male and overall champion from the pre-sale show, Matt’s Ducati from Matthew Burleigh, Northern Ireland. This ET bred son of Hackney Corker is out of Matt’s Actress, a Hackney Warrior daughter and sold to Andrew Wood and family, Preston, Lancashire, for the Withy Trees flock.

Second at this price was Clary Desperado from Jock McMillan, with this lamb having been first prize ram lamb at the Royal Highland. Sired by Henry V/H Vrijbos and out of an Orkney Something Special daughter, he sold in a five-way share to Messrs Burke, Angus, Messrs Wylie, also Angus, Messrs Wood, Aberdeenshire, Procters Farm, Lancashire and Messrs Baillie, Lanarkshire.

Next best in the lambs was a 7,300gns call for Kingledores Drake from Richard Wood and family. This son of Artnagullion Charlie Chaplin is out of the noted Kingledores Pearl and sold to Messrs Watson, Northumberland, and Messrs Gray, also Northumberland.

Then selling for 7,000gns was Arkle Deluxe, a Skiddaw View Busby Babe son from George Wilkinson. This one is out of a College-bred dam and sold to Messrs McAllister, Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Then at 5,200gns was the second prize ram lamb, Tywi Dynamite from Ioan Jones. This one is by Woodies Bojangles and out of Woodies Barbie and sold to Messrs Campbell, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire.

Following on at 4,800gns was Clary Donegal from Jock McMillan. Sired by Hackney Braveheart, he is out of Clary Ample, a Dean V/H Vrijbos daughter and sold to Messrs Wilkinson, Richmond, Yorkshire.

And making 4,500gns was Wern Domino from Gwion Morgan. This Aviemore Boliver son is out of a Tercrosset Wearwolf daughter and sold to Preston Farms, Omagh, Co Tyrone.

Not far back at 4,200gns was Kingledores Destroyer from Richard Wood. Sired by Clary Chancer he is out of a Glenkeen Sanders daughter and sold in a two-way split to Messrs Machray and Messrs Mair, both Aberdeenshire.

Following him at 4,000gns was Langlands Domino from J R Wilkinson and Sons, with this one being by Drumchapel Replay and out of Beautry Trudy, a Rathbone Leader daughter. Buying this one were Messrs Watson, Berwick Upon Tweed and Messrs Gray, Morpeth, both Northumberland.

Gimmers

Best of the gimmers on offer was a 7,500gns call for Heber Park Carmen, the second prize gimmer from the pre-sale show from the Shuttleworth family. This Buckles Balmoral daughter is out of Heber Park Ariette, a Kingledores Walter daughter. She sold to Paul an Christine Tippetts, Shifnal, Shropshire.

Second best at 6,200gns was Todhall Cider from I A Wainwright, a Rathbone Alien daughter out of a Woodies Pride of the North daughter. She sold to Messrs Carroll, Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

And then at 4,000gns was Cromwell Chardonnay from the Neachell family. Sired by Broughton Willie Wonder she is out of the 10,000gns Kingledores Arienne and sold to Messrs Cropper, Rossendale, Lancashire.

Also at this level was Brickrow Cocopop from Jock Cowan. She is by Loandhu Bullet and out of a Brickrow Robbie daughter, with this one selling to Messrs Beacom, Co Fermanagh.

And a third and final 4,000gns call came when Richard Wood sold Kingledores Connie, a Glantre Armani daughter out of the noted Kingledores Pearl. She sold to Messrs Reid, Methven, Perth.

Then at 3,500gns was Callacrag Chambermaid from Andrew Baillie. Sired by Hackney Braveheart, she is out of Callacrag Rana, a Clary Navy daughter and sold to Messr Yarr, Edzell, Angus.

Averages; 708 shearling rams £1,211.81, 184 ram lambs £1,256.23, 20 aged rams £1,333.50, 261 gimmers £791.89 (Harrison and Hetherington).