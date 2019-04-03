£70 million hammer for Euro Auctions

Euro Auctions, record breaking auctioneers of industrial plant, construction and agricultural machinery, recorded its biggest UK sales week in the history of the company, hosting the now famous Leeds sale on March 20, 21 and 22, in addition to the Hawk disposal sale on March 14 and 15 with total sales exceeding £70 million.

There are not many auction specialists in the UK, or Europe, that could have achieved what Euro Auctions achieved in the last week hosting two specialist sales in two locations in the UK with the logistics of getting the equipment ready for sale, attracting an international audience, whilst achieving strong prices across all ranges.

For Euro Auctions it was just another day at the office, and a day that this world leader takes in its stride.

The now famous sale at its flag-ship depot just outside Leeds repeatedly catalogues approximately 5,000 pieces of construction plant and agricultural machinery for sale.

The three day Leeds sale in March recorded a hammer of just over £40 million and 4,733 lots sold, from over 450 vendors from 25 countries around the world and 10% of those vendors selling for the first time.

Add to that the Leeds hammer total, the results from the eagerly awaited Hawk Plant Hire sale in the same seven days, on March 14 and 15, where the overall hammer total was £30 million, a staggering £70 million of machinery was sold.

Over 800 excavators sold

Such is the sheer size of the auction and the numbers of ranges of equipment, makes and models that are presented for sale in Leeds, Euro Auctions amassed and displayed the most comprehensive range of excavators, again breaking the previous record set in in January, proving again, if you want choice, Euro Auctions is the place to come. With 808 excavators up for grabs, what were the numbers?

306 Mini Diggers

148 wheeled excavators

92 6 tonne excavators

39 20 tonne excavators

223 10 tonne excavators

What did buyers and sellers like about this sale?

“Whilst we have a reputation for selling good quality machinery, and lots of it, we think it’s a combination of things” explains Jonnie Keys, Euro Auctions operations manager.

“We have a global network, and our loyal buyers have confidence that Euro Auctions will present good quality, late, low hours equipment and machinery at our regular Leeds auctions. This in turn gives our consignors the confidence to send stock to the Leeds sale from all over Europe and even further afield. In addition, the expansion of the Leeds site is allowing us to display more equipment at each sale, with around 5,000 lots going over the ramp making this auction being the biggest in Europe.”

Notable lots sold, with prices included:

£72,000, 2014 Powerscreen Chieftain 1400 Tracked 3 Way Split Screener

£127,000, 2012 Volvo A40F 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck c/w Auto Lube, Reverse Camera, A/C

£51,000, 2004 Volvo A25D 6x6 Articulated Dumptruck c/w Reverse Camera, A/C

£31,000, 2013 Doosan DL300-3 Wheeled Loader c/w Auto Lube, Reverse Camera, A/C

£122,500, 2008 Volvo EC460CL 26m Hi Reach Demolition Rig 600mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped, Aux. Piping c/w Reverse Camera, A/C (Service History Available)

£61,000, 2013 Hitachi ZX225USLC-5B 700mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped, Aux. Piping c/w Reverse Camera, A/C

£47,000, 2015 Hyundai Robex R220LC-9A 700mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C (2,833 Hours)

£56,000, 2014 Liebherr R922 LC LITRONIC 700mm Pads, VG, CV, QH, Piped, Aux. Piping c/w Reverse Camera, A/C

£49,000, 2011 Liebherr A904C Litronic Wheeled Material Handler, Stabilisers, CV, Piped c/w Hi Rise Cab, Reverse Camera, A/C

£44,500, 2015 Takeuchi TB295W Wheeled Excavator, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped, Aux. Piping, c/w Reverse Camera,

£51,000, 2012 CAT 316EL 700mm Pads, VG, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C

£44,000, 2014 Hitachi ZX130LCN-5B 700mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C

£55,000, 2016 Hitachi ZX135US-5B 700mm Pads, Blade, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C (Damaged Boom c/w Replacement Boom 2250 hrs)

£56,000, 2015 Hitachi ZX135US-5B 700mm Pads, Blade, CV, VG, Piped, Aux. Piping c/w Reverse Camera, Height Limiter, A/C

£28,000, 2007 Hitachi ZX110 600mm Pads, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped c/w A/C

£40,000, 2011 CAT 312DL 700mm Pads, Blade, CV, QH, Piped c/w Reverse Camera, A/C

Expanding the facilities

New Euro Auctions facilities will include: new workshops, office and main administration centre, auction arena and sales ramp, in addition to a 2,380m² jet wash bay, which will create the largest auction facility in Europe.

Euro Auctions today

Euro Auctions hosts over 60 key auctions each year, from 10-sales sites in seven countries on four continents around the globe.

Collectively over 100,000 lots are auctioned each year, consigned by more than 6000 regular vendors.

Each auction also has massive appeal with sustained corporate marketing initiatives regularly reaching a global audience of over 150,000 potential buyers; one in five of whom actively register as bidders, with over 10,000 taking delivery of one or more consignments.

This has resulted in a global annual turnover more than £400-million with market growth continuing to expand.

