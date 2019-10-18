Maghaberry Womens’ Institute celebrated their 70th anniversary in style on 10th October at the Belmont House Hotel, Banbridge.

Members were joined by guests including Mrs Collette Craig, Federation Chairman, Dorothy Andrews, Lisnagarvey Area Executive Member, and Irene Sproule, Federation Secretary.

Federation Chairman Collette Craig and President of Maghaberry WI Julie Uprichard cut the anniversary cake.

The tables were adorned with beautiful flower arrangements by Gayle Beckett.

Each guest received a commemorative programme as well as a keyring to mark the occasion.

President Julie Uprichard welcomed everyone and thanked the invited guests for their support and friendship over the years. Following a delicious meal and cutting of the anniversary cake, made by Sandra McLorn and Amanda McCausland, greetings were brought from the Federation and Area representatives. Building Bridges Community Arts Theatre then sang a marvellous selection of songs from the musicals that had everyone joining in.

Members and friends left for home looking forward to the busy year ahead.

The committee of Maghaberry WI - Shirley Dew, Sally Chapman, Sharon Coulter, Heather Cairns, President Julie Uprichard, Jean Skuce, Dawn Robinson, Vice President Ann Henning, Heather Campbell.

As part of the 70th Anniversary celebrations Maghaberry look forward to having members from each of the other seven institutes in Lisnagarvey Area join with them at their November meeting and also look forward to visiting The Lord Mayor of Lisburn in February.

President Julie Uprichard invited all ladies from the local area to come along to see what the modern WI is all about. She said: “Maghaberry is a fun loving, friendly WI with a lot of members who have belonged to the institute for many years but we are always delighted to have new people come along.

“Maghaberry WI meets on the second Thursday of the month in Maghaberry Primary School at 7.45 pm.

“ Ladies of any age who feel that they would benefit from the friendship and sense of community on offer please feel free to come along and join us.”