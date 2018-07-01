70th anniversary trials for Downhill Society

Downhill Sheepdog Society celebrate their 70th annual sheepdog trials which will be held over Friday 6th and Saturday 7th July at Jack Smyth’s Farm, Ballyhackett Road, Castlerock, BT51 4SQ.

The Friday evening starts at 7.00pm and will have two classes - the Local Novice for handlers within a 10 mile radius who have not gained Open points and the Open Novice which is confined to handlers who reside in Co Londonderry.

The Saturday trial will start at 9am and will have two classes - the Intermediate class for dogs that have not won an Intermediate or been placed in an Open.

There will also be the open class which in past years has attracted some of the top handlers.

The Downhill Sheepdog Society have been running their trials for charity over the last 70 years and have donated to lots of different charities over that time.

They try to support charities in the local area or within Northern Ireland.

This year’s charity will be NI Children to Lapland and ‘Days to Remember’ Trust.

There is no admission to the trial but donations will be gladly received and toilet and catering facilities will be on the field, so if you are looking for a good day out and see some of the top dogs and handlers in action come along and enjoy the day.

Everybody welcome.