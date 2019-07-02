73rd Glenravel & District Sheepdog Trials

On Friday evening, 7th June the 73rd Glenravel and District local novice was held with a good turn out of handlers and dogs.

Patrick Mc Keever took first place for the second year running with his dog Lad followed by Donal Mc Allister and Meg second and Gordon Montgomery and Tess third.

Sean Mc Allister (Left) ,Paddy Mc Quillian (centre) Donal Mc Allister (Right) keep a tight eye on the running on Saturday

On Saturday, 8th June Tommy Long from Donegal kicked the day off with the first of 80 dogs to run.

Alistair Lyttle was in the hot seat judging and had a difficult job as the running standard was excellent.

The sheep were excellent around the course and remained consistently good all day.

Sean Mc Allister from Glenariff took first place with Lyn on 80 points in the intermediate class with an excellent run followed by Lochlann Conn second with Tess on 77 points and Lawrence Kelly third with Spot on 71 points.

John Mc Ginn in action on Saturday.

In the open class the standard was very high but Shannon Conn and Maggie put up a super run midday that wouldn’t be beat and scored 92 points.

Seamus Gallagher and Iona came second on 91 points followed by Dean Mc Auley and Jan on 90 points taking third spot.

Sammy Long and Mia and David McMullan and Eve also had 90 points but the three positions were decided with the best outrun, lift, fetch on the day.

In sixth place was JP McGee and Jess on 89 points. Sam Fagan (12 years old) and Craig took the young handlers award on the day.

John McNaughton chairman (left) and Arthur Mawhinney ( Right ). The two oldest men in the field John 91 years old and Arthur 85 years old . John has never missed this trial in the 73 years it has been running which is a record most likely never to be beaten in our lifetime .

JP Mc Fadden took the opportunity before prize giving to thank judge Alistair Lyttle, working members and most importantly the sponsors for their help to run the event.

Sponsors were Favour Pet foods, Ballymena Livestock Mart, Oldstone Veterinary Clinic, Glens Farm Supplies.