8,000t of skimmed milk powder being held

A House of Lords Committee has revealed that there are currently 8,000 tonnes of skimmed milk powder being held in public stores the UK, but no agreement on what to do with it when the UK leaves the EU.

As part of the Common Agricultural Policy, when prices for certain products fall below a predetermined level, public authorities in EU Member States can intervene to stabilise the market by buying surplus supplies. These supplies are then stored until the market price increases, when they can be put back on the market for sale.

The House of Lords EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee has found that the UK currently holds 8,000 tonnes of skimmed milk powder in stock, enough to fill 32 Olympic size swimming pools.

In response to their questions about its post-Brexit future, however, Minister George Eustice stated that it is still to be determined what will happen to these stocks if they are still held in storage when the UK leaves the EU.

The Committee have now written to the Minister to ask what other products are held in public storage in the UK as a result of the Common Agricultural Policy and in what quantities.

Lord Teverson, Chairman of the EU Energy and Environment Sub-Committee, said: “We were extremely surprised to learn that the UK holds such a vast quantity of skimmed milk powder and that there is no clear plan from the Government on how they will sell it on after Brexit.”