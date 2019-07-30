80 entries in for the Charolais showcase

Charolais breeders from across the province are gearing up for their National Charolais Championship Show at the wonderful Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday, 31st July.

The club have confirmed that more than 80 entries have been catalogued for the one-day event which is supported by sponsors Bank of Ireland. This is the highest entries of Charolais across the UK over the showing period.

Judging gets underway at 10.30 sharp. Judge for the prestigious event is Allen Drysdale who farms in Perthshire running the Glenericht Charolais Herd alongside a busy suckler cow enterprise

Club Chairman David Connolly said: “We are delighted to confirm that over 80 entries have been received from our breeders throughout Northern Ireland. This will be the biggest display of Charolais with something for everyone from breeding females to over 30 young bulls with potential to be your opportunity to cross into profit with Charolais. I’d like to thank our sponsors Bank of Ireland for supporting our National Show for the second year. Richard Primrose Agri Business Manager and the Agri team will be on hand to discuss your needs. Their support is greatly appreciated.”

The catalogue for the National Show features 14 classes with a bumper prize fund the prize money in each class comprises of 1st £75, 2nd £50, 3rd £40, 4th £25, 5th£10 with the Champion and Reserve Champion receiving £100 and Reserve Champion £50.

The NI Charolais club extend a warm welcome to everyone in the club marquee and ask them to join them for their Bank of Ireland NI Charolais National Championship Competition at Clogher’s 101st year and believe that it will be a spectacular centre piece for the show.