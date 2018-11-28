£900,000 Coastal Community Fund

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that Round 5 of the Coastal Communities Fund (CCF) in Northern Ireland is now open for applications.

The aim of the CCF is to support the economic development of UK coastal communities by promoting sustainable economic growth and jobs, so that people are better able to respond to the changing economic needs and opportunities of their area.

Denis McMahon, Permanent Secretary of the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “I am pleased that coastal communities within NI have the opportunity to benefit from the CCF in this further round. The Department’s aim is to have a living, working, active landscape, valued by everyone. The Fund will help us to achieve that by supporting proposals from a range of stakeholders that promote economic growth in coastal areas so that they can adapt to changing economic circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone from a coastal community, who may have an interest in applying, to attend one of the planned outreach events over the next two weeks to discuss proposals with officials to ensure that applications are eligible and stand a good chance of success in the competitive process for the funding.”

The Department is also holding information events on the following dates:

- Tuesday 4 December, 3pm and 7pm in Market House, The Square, Ballynahinch.

- Wednesday 5 December, 3pm and 7pm in the Ecos Visitor and Conference Centre, Ballymena.

- Thursday 6 December, 2pm in Dundonald House, Upper Newtownards Road, Dundonald, Belfast.

Interested parties are invited to attend to learn more about the support available, application process and, if appropriate, to discuss their proposals with officials.

The minimum and maximum levels of grant available under Round 5 are £50,000 and £100,000 respectively and details, including the application form and guidance notes can be found on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/coastal-communities-fund

To date, CCF has seen £3.3million invested in 19 projects along the Northern Ireland coastline, with grants ranging from £71,000 to £736,000 to help foster sustainable, economic growth and job creation.