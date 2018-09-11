A celebration of Sexcel success

A pregnancy rate of 20%, a conception rate of 37%, 100 days open and 53% of cows in calf at 100 days in milk.

These are the typical herd results achieved with the help of Sexcel, the sexed semen product that has revolutionised the dairy industry, and has encouraged Genus ABS to celebrate the one year launch of the product in Northern Ireland this month.

Andrew Reid, who farms in partnership with his father, Nelson, near Lisburn, was one of the farmers who trialled some of the initial test units on their 200 cow herd and with the help of Sexcel and their top quality management, are currently achieving the figures quoted above.

They have been delighted with the resulting progeny and view Sexcel as an elite product which helps dairy farmers to reach their genetic goals.

Andrew said: “We will now be using only Sexcel and beef semen. The increased conception rates and better genetics will help us reach our genetic goals in the fastest possible way.”

The initial Sexcel test units used on the Reid farm were Uecker Supersire Josuper. They have since used Pine-tree Arbor Red, Seagull Bay Silver and De Su Spectre and more Josuper.

Sexcel uses 21st century technology and is designed to deliver more high value pregnancies to dairy herds worldwide. It was the first time that sexed semen had been made available from a new and differentiated technology.

Ervin McKinstry, NI general manager, commented: “Our customers had been seeking a stronger line up of sexed genetics for some time and Sexcel brought that solution to the marketplace allowing them to fast forward their genetic progress.”

Sexcel harnesses Genus ABS best genetics and is produced through a novel, proprietary technology for sexing bovine semen. This innovative technology does not subject the cells to the high pressures, electric currents and shear forces used to produce the sexed semen historically available to farmers. The result has been that the superior sexed genetics product has helped customers maximize their profitability in line with their individual economic herd goals.

Pregnancies

not Cells!

Genus ABS have concentrated on developing a product with superior fertility. Gender skew rates as expected have been similar to other sexed products. Before Sexcel was brought to the marketplace it was rigorously tested in multiple environments. Data from ABS Global’s Real World Database sourced from 37 million cows worldwide demonstrates that Sexcel achieves a 90 percent conception rate when compared to conventional semen and a higher conception rate than other sexed semen used by dairy farmers.

Ervin continued: “What a year it has been, Sexcel is a unique product and trial results show it’s a very effective offering for our customers.

“It really is exciting times for the future as customer demand for sexed genetics is increasing – Sexcel allows us to deliver the best possible solution.”