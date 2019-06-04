A family affair at Balmoral Show

It was a family affair at the recent Balmoral show with the Williamsons, Smalls, Veitch, Rodgers and Workman families all picking up championships.

With an entry of thirty top commercial cattle on show from all over the country, it was a difficult task for judge Mark Robertson from Scotland.

Small and Duffton, reserve champion

Firstly, it was the Williamson family with their Limousin sired heifer. This super heifer stood first in the heavy heifer class and went all the way to the top. The Williamson success did not stop there. The next day this heifer stood Reserve junior Interbreed Champion of Balmoral Show 2019.

Following hot on the heels was the Small family with their lightweight heifer class winner. This British Blue sired heifer was nipping at the heels of Williamson’s heifer the whole way to the top.

In the steer classes it was the Veitch Family with their smart Limousin sired steer. This lightweight steer went on to claim the male championship.

In second place and reserve steer champion was the Workman Family with their Shorthorn sired steer. Their day ended on a high when they went on to be crowned native sired champion of the commercial section. This steer purchased by daughter Victoria at a local sale at Christmas turned out to be a good investment for the family.

The Rodgers family with Blonde sired champion

Another class winner was Jack Smyth who stood first in the mid-weight heifer class with a smart black heifer.

In the pairs Section, it was JCB Commercials who scooped 1st and 2nd in the section.

This year being an anniversary show for the British Blonde there was a special class for an animal sired by a Blonde bull. This special award went to the Rodgers family with their Blonde sired heifer.

Overall Champion (female): Williamson Family

The Williamson family with their champion

Overall Reserve (reserve Female): Small Family

Male champion: Veitch Family

Reserve male: Workman Family

Native Champion: Workman Family

Victoria Workman with the native champion

Pairs Champion: JCB Commercials

With summer shows now in full swing, members are reminded that to be in with a chance to be crowned show animal of the year you have to be a fully paid member of the club.

For any more information please contact the club through the Facebook page or by contacting Robert Simpson on 0792759229l.