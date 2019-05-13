A healthy future for Irish Moiled Society

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society are very excited about the new adventures that are ahead for the breed.

Semen has been successfully collected from the young Irish Moiled bull Ravelglen Rocky, the first of a five-bull project handpicked by the Society to make available a selection of semen which will be exportable worldwide.

The Ravelglen herd

The possibility of Irish Moiled embryos being exported by breeders across the world to the ever-increasing interest generated by social media is becoming closer to a reality.

2019 will also see the launch of the new Irish Moilie Beef scheme, forming a supply chain for the public desiring a local, quality product, with an increasing number of butchers now selling Irish Moilie Beef over the counter and more and more restaurants using Irish Moilie Beef on their menus.

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society’s Open Day and AGM will be held at Brian O’Kane’s farm on Saturday, 22nd June 2019 at Martinstown, Ballymena.

The day will commence at 12 noon with the opportunity to view the prize winning Ravelglen Herd which is also the home of the new AI bull ‘Ravelglen Rocky’ who will also be on display, followed by various workshops on improving your herd and finishing Irish Moiled steers for beef.

Young Handler Rachel Armour will be giving a display and presentation ahead of her trip to the National Young Stars Competition at Malvern, Worcestershire in which both Rachel and Caroline Lyons are representing the Irish Moileds which is the breed’s very first-time taking part in this competition.

Details will be given at 4pm by Brian O’Kane on the Irish Moilie Beef scheme followed by guest speaker, Seamus Heverin giving an insight into his successful meat business ‘O’Heverin Irish Moiled Beef’ based in Co. Mayo followed by the AGM at 5pm.

The official launch of the Irish Moilie Beef scheme will take place at the Glensway Tavern at 7pm situated within walking distance from the O’Kane family farm. A five-course taster menu will be prepared by the Glensway Tavern Head Chef Dermot McGoohan highlighting the quality and flavour of Irish Moiled Beef co- hosted with Brendan McKay. The Glensway Tavern Restaurant are following the global trend of matching food with beer and have invited a beer Sommelier who will be giving an insight into which is the best beer to compliment and accentuate the flavours of the different cuts of Irish Moilie beef.

For anyone interested in becoming a finisher of Irish Moiled cattle or wanting to sell Irish Moiled beef this is the perfect opportunity to find out more. If you wish to be part of this evening please contact breed secretary Gillian Steele by email at secretary@irishmoiledcattlesociety.co.uk to book your place.

To date there are no Irish Moiled cattle outside of the British Isles, but things may change in 2019 as Lindsay Jones from New Zealand who has been following the breed for a few years is visiting Ireland in May in the hope that he can fulfil his dream of importing Irish Moiled cattle to his homeland.

Lindsay started out his early life growing up on a farm that raised jersey cattle. His grandfather founded the Rongamai Jersey stud, later his family raised both Red Poll and Angus cattle along with Southdown sheep. Always having a passion for livestock, he made it his life’s desire to study and introduce new breeds of cattle to New Zealand.

Lindsay commented: “I am in my twilight years in the industry and I foresee my desire to visit Ireland and secure some Irish Moiled genetics which I hope to be my legacy. I am attracted to the Irish Moiled breed due to their unique ability to produce a good quality beef product from harsh grazing conditions.”

Denis and Theresa Roberts from Brisbane, Australia have a strong history in marketing cattle. They have entrusted Lindsay to select, on their behalf, quality Irish Moiled genetics from Ireland through semen and embryos, with the vision of establishing Irish Moiled herds in both Australia and New Zealand.

Lindsay plans to attend Balmoral Show on Wednesday, 15th May to see the Irish Moiled cattle classes before continuing his trip to view herds both in Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland.

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society are continually working hard to provide new opportunities which in turn make it a profitable venture for those keen to get involved with the breed.

Make sure to stop and chat with the breeders at Balmoral show and put in your diary dates of the forthcoming Open Day and AGM being held at Brian and Anne Marie O’Kanes, Martinstown, Ballymena on Saturday, 22nd June and a Farm Walk being held on Saturday, 24th August at Derek and Cindy Steen’s, Moffat, Scotland.

For further information on these two events please either contact the breed secretary via email or visit the Irish Moiled Cattle Society website or facebook page.