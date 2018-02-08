A Llama vasectomy and a graduation - it’s all on Rare Breed!

The May episode of Rare Breed - A Farming Year was once again the most watched programme in Northern Ireland at 8pm last night with an average audience of 163,000 viewers and a 31% share, with the NI farmers at the Balmoral Show taking centre stage.

The show continues on Wednesday at 8pm on UTV with a look at June 2017. It’s a busy time again, with the farmers working hard cutting silage, spraying fields, calving cows, making beer, and taking delivery of turkey chicks for Christmas. We also see our local vet put to the test with an unusual operation. In addition, we get to see life away from the work, be that playing Gaelic games, graduating college, or making sure a birthday party goes with a splash!

Cahir McAuley

Cahir mcauley, our vet from Antrim performs a rather unusual operation, and one he’s never done before – a llama vasectomy. The llama is one of several owned by an Antrim farmer, who explains how the animals are an increasingly popular choice to guard sheep flocks.

It’s back to earth with a bang for the McGoverns from Clogher after the excitement of the Balmoral Show. We join Sean and Eimear at 2am one morning. While most of the country is asleep, they are helping a cow to calf. Later in the show we see Eimear graduating from Greenmount Agricultural College – a proud day for all the family. We see a different side of Eimear as she prepares for graduation and looks ahead to life after college.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series, sponsored by Dale Farm, Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues on Wednesday 14th February at 8pm on UTV.