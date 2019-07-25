A meaty deal for Finnebrogue Artisan

Downpatrick based Finnebrogue Artisan, has secured a major new national supply contract with Asda to produce three new frozen sausage lines for the retailer’s Extra Special range.

The new premium sausages, Pork, Cumberland and Red Onion, which are also gluten free, are exclusive to Asda and will be available in over 330 stores across the UK.

The deal builds upon Asda and Finnebrogue Artisan’s existing relationship, which has seen the family business supply Extra Special sausages to Asda since 2014 – as well as producing a range of Extra Special accompaniments including cocktail sausages, stuffing and the showstopping ‘Ultimate Pig in Blanket’ for Christmas 2018.

John Cowen, Finnebroque Artisan’s account manager for Asda explains: “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Asda with our frozen sausage range. The new lines are sold in re-sealable freezer bags, which answers increasing consumer demand for convenient premium produce – and of course means less wastage – as you don’t need to defrost more than you need. It really is a milestone for the business, as it’s the first time we have produced our award-winning range of sausages in a convenient frozen format.

“We pride ourselves on innovation and we’re confident our team of experts have developed three new varieties Asda customers will love, from traditional pork to Cumberland and caramelised red onion – something for everyone – and not just during BBQ season, but all year round.”

Emma Swan, Asda’s Buying Manager for NI Local added: “At Asda we work alongside our suppliers to create innovative, affordable, delicious and high-quality products - and our work with Finnebrogue on the Extra Special frozen range is no exception. Working closely with the team at Finnebrogue we’re very proud to be the first retailer to offer a premium range of frozen sausages – and with our summer weather set to remain unpredictable, it’s come at the perfect time!”

Asda’s new range of Extra Special frozen sausages are available in stores now.