A new home for Saintfield Show

Saintfield Show has a new home for 2018. This year’s event takes place on Saturday July 21st on lands made available by the Lawson family close to Boardmills.

“Our new venue is Glenbrook Farm on the Lough Road,” confirmed Show Society Chairman Brian Hunter.

“This really is a new start for the show. It will give us an opportunity to grow from strength to strength.”

A tremendous turnout of livestock is expected for this year’s Saintfield Show, which has traditionally reflected the very best of what the farming and food sectors in the Co Down area have to offer.

Other attractions will include improved children’s entertainment, a working dog demonstration and an exciting Young Farmers’ tug-of-war competition. Saintfield Show is a must-attend event for dog lovers.

Equestrian classes have always featured strongly at Saintfield Show and 2018 will be no different.

“There will be free parking for all visitors on the day,” added Brian Hunter.

“The good news is that we are a local show back in the heart of Co Down.”

The following sections have been catalogued for Saintfield Show 2018

Saintfield Show Sections

Cattle- Classes have been scheduled for the following breeds: Holstein Friesian, Ayrshire, Jersey, Beef Shorthorn, Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Charolais, Simmental, Limousin, British Blondes, British Blue, Saler, Cross Bred Commercial, Minority and Rare Breeds and Young Handlers.

Clydesdales - Agricultural Horses- The beautifully turned out Clydesdales prove a great draw for spectators each year.

Craft and Food Fair - The craft and food fair brings a whole host of different crafts and traders, food and services and charity stands.

Donkeys - Classes are affiliated to the Donkey Breed Society and always a great draw for spectators.

Goats - Pedigree female goat, goatling, female kid and non-pedigree goat classes.

Home Industries - Why not show off your talents by exhibiting eggs, home baking, preserves, craftwork, art and flowers? Classes have been scheduled for Adults and Children plus WI and YFC members.

Miniature Horses - Classes are affiliated to the British Miniature Horse Society and the Miniature Horse Club of Great Britain.

Pigs - There will be a range of classes within the show.

Poultry - With over 98 classes catering for Waterfowl, Large Soft Feather, Old English Game and Modern Game, Soft Feather Bantams, Rare Breed Soft Feather and True Bantams there is plenty to attract exhibitors and spectators alike.

Ridden Hunters - Hunters, Riding Horses and Cobs plus the hotly contested Race Horse to Riding Horse classes have been scheduled.

Sheep - Border Leicester, Suffolk, Hampshire Down, Kerry Hill, Rare Breeds, Ile de France, Texel, Charollais, Zwartbles and Any Other Breed classes will take place on the day.

Entry is £10 per person and children under 16 are free.

For further information, contact the Show secretary Alison Cleland on 07821 588390 or by emailing: secretary@ saintfieldshow.co.uk