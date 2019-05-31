A property which will appeal to young farmers

The sale of a small farm in Wales offers young farmers a fantastic opportunity to get their foot on the agricultural property ladder.

Jenny Layton Mills from McCartneys is selling the property and explains that the sale of this property, and adjoining land, offers someone the chance to purchase a small farm of their dreams.

Brookhouse farm

“It’s often difficult for the younger generation to get themselves on the agricultural property ladder – that’s why this property is so exciting,” she explains.

“The holding is split into five lots, totalling just over 62 acres, and is situated just one mile from the town of Presteigne. This property must to be viewed to fully appreciate the available opportunity.”

The Brookhouse, Stapleton, Presteigne, will be sold by McCartneys at public auction on 4 July 2019.

Lot 1 comprises of a homestead with a four bedroomed farmhouse and two large traditional stone and brick buildings set in just over five acres.

Adjoining this is lot 2, which comprises 34 acres. This lot could be sold with lot one as a small farm, or separately as grazing land together with a 10 acre oak wood.

Lot 3 is a two acre roadside grazing/mowing field which would make an ideal pony paddock.

Lot 4 comprises 12.52 acres of sloping pasture land, suitable for grazing or amenity purposes, with roadside access.

Lot 5 includes some excellent level roadside pasture land.

The auction is to be held on Thursday 4 July 2019 at 6.00pm at The Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells, Powys LD1 5DY.

Guide prices are as follows:

Lot 1 - £350,000

Lot 2 - £170,000

Lot 3 - £18,000

Lot 4 - £50,000

Lot 5 - £60,000

For more information please see details on website www.mccartneys.co.uk, or to book a viewing please contact the McCartneys Knighton office on 01547 528621.