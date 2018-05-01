A right royal occasion at this year’s Balmoral Show

This year’s Balmoral Show is promising to be a right royal ocassion.

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced a screening of the Royal Wedding at this year’s show on Saturday 19th May.

The show shares its final day this year with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day and event organisers are preparing to celebrate with visitors on the day.

Announcing the plans, Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director, said: “We at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society are very excited about the Royal Wedding and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate it in such a special way at our Show this year. As a Royal Show, it’s fitting that we celebrate this special occasion and so we have put plans in place so as visitors can enjoy the final day of our 150th Show and also enjoy watching the Royal Wedding live.”

Plans include a special covered viewing area where visitors can watch live coverage of the wedding on a screen.

The RUAS, organisers of the annual Balmoral Show, has a historical link to the Royal Family, after being honoured with a Royal Title in 1903 they have enjoyed many visits from various members of the Royal Family over the years, with Prince Harry and Meghan themselves visiting the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, home of the annual Show back in March this year.

The 150th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 16th May until Saturday 19th May 2018. For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.