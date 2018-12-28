A semester of giving at CAFRE Loughry Campus

College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise students at Loughry Campus have had a busy semester working hard at their studies in Food Technology, Food Design and Nutrition, and Food Business Management.

As well as keeping their college work on track the Student Representative Council (SRC) have organised several fundraising ventures. So far this academic year the Loughry students have been able to donate £500 to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The money was raised through the Halloween disco. They have also raised £300 for Children in Need from a campus Jersey night, and in the run up to Christmas they were able to donate 55 shoeboxes to the Samaritans Purse Christmas Appeal.